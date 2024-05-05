How To Be The Favorite Child: A Mother’s Day Gift Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, my older sister outshines me with her Mother’s Day gift. An artistic overachiever, she usually makes a cute DIY project that she finds on Pinterest. I’m not nearly as artistically talented and tend to opt for flowers or a simple card that I get at the last minute.

While my mom appreciates the gifts I give her, it doesn’t compare to the meaningful paintings or cute paper mache flowers my sister has spent the entire weekend making.

This year, I’ve decided to up my game and steal the yearned-for title of “Favorite Child.” Here’s a list of cheap and easy gifts that don’t require artistic talent but are just as thoughtful to make your mom feel appreciated on her special day!

What I Love About Mom: Fill in the Love Book This is the perfect gift if you want something personal that’ll make your mom cry (the ultimate sign you’ve done well), but don’t have the time or ability to make a DIY gift. This heartwarming book gives you several fill-in-the-blank prompts that allow you to either give meaningful responses or allude to memories and inside jokes. The prompts range from silly (if you were a scent, you’d be…) to heartfelt (I love getting your advice on…). This book is available for $9.99 at your local Walmart, Barnes and Noble, Hallmark, or Francesca’s. Jewelry Evry Jewels While more costly than the previous idea, you can never go wrong with a cute new necklace, bracelet, or pair of earrings for your mom’s special day. Whether it be a necklace with her initials or a bracelet with her birthstone, there are so many ways to get a personalized piece of jewelry for your mom. No matter what you pick out, it’ll undoubtedly hold a special place in your mom’s heart because you got it for her! Self-Care Basket One of the more creative gifts that my sister has gotten my mom over the years was a self-care basket. While it does require some DIY, you can easily go to your local Target and pick up bath bombs, face masks, lip balms, and sugar scrubs for only a couple of dollars each. Additionally, you can buy a simple storage basket from Target for $10. Considering how much stress moms face on a daily basis, this is a cute idea to remind them they deserve time to unwind too. Breakfast in Bed The breakfast-in-bed Mother’s Day cliche might be overdone, but it’s an easy way to show your mom you love her. Surprise your mom bright and early with some eggs, bacon, waffles, and a fresh-squeezed glass of OJ (or better yet, a mimosa). Sweeten the deal by cooking a special lunch and dinner too if you’re feeling extra grateful! While not necessarily a gift, cooking a full meal for your mom shows that you care and want to put in effort to make her day special. Just try your best not to burn the house down in the process! Spend Time With Your Mom Photo by Eye for Ebony on Unsplash While simple, this is by far the most meaningful of all the ideas on this list. The best gift you can give your mom on Mother’s Day is the chance to spend quality time with you. This could mean you take her out to coffee and then see a movie she’s been wanting to watch. It could also mean surprising her with concert tickets to see her favorite band. Making new memories with your mom through quality time probably means more to her than any gift you could possibly buy her.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, Mother’s Day is the perfect time to thank your mom for all she does for you!

