The Big Four Fashion Weeks, hosted in the iconic cities of New York, London, Milan, and Paris, stand as the most covered events in the fashion industry.

Twice a year, these cities become the epicenters of the fashion universe, hosting spectacles that set the trends for the upcoming seasons. With New York and London Fashion Weeks of 2025 concluding these past two weeks, two more showcases await in Milan and Paris.

But how did these iconic events come to be? What led these cities to become the pillars of the fashion world?

New York Fashion Week

Originally called Press Week, New York Fashion Week (NYFW) was born from World War II. With the Nazi occupation halting Paris fashion shows, Eleanor Lambert, the “original fashion publicist,” seized the opportunity to highlight American designers.

In 1943, she created Press Week to divert attention from French fashion, bringing journalists together to see full collections rather than individual pieces. This efficient approach showcased the best of American fashion in one place at one time.

Over the years, the nature of NYFW evolved, with designers selecting various settings to match their vision—department stores, showrooms, nightclubs, lofts, and galleries.

In 1993, the then-President Stan Herman and Executive Director Fern Mallis of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) consolidated citywide events into “7th on Sixth” at Bryant Park. The inspiration for the iconic tents was born after a 1991 Michael Kors show, where a crumbling ceiling fell on supermodels and front-row editors.

The show has had other rebrands and relocations, including its rebrand to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2007 and its move to Lincoln Center in 2010. Today, NYFW is headquartered at the Starrett-Lehigh building in Chelsea, featuring 79 shows and attracting over 200,000 attendees.

Milan Fashion Week

Italy’s fashion scene remained local for centuries, with cities specializing in their own crafts and luxury goods. However, this changed post-World War II when several Italian cities, including Florence, Rome, and Venice, vied to become fashion hubs.

Italy’s economic boom in the 1950s and 1960s saw the rise of couture and ready-to-wear fashion with the country’s specialization and small workshops laying the foundation for its success in the following decades.

Florence initially led Italian fashion, with Giovan Battista Giorgini organizing the first show for Italian couturiers in 1951, followed by a grand show at Palazzo Pitti. As more couture houses emerged in Rome, designers began to host their own shows there, causing a split in the industry.

This rivalry eventually paved the way for Milan. As ready-to-wear gained prominence, Milan became a fashion capital within 20 years with its industrial focus and boutiques.

In 1958, the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italia (National Chamber of Italian Fashion) was founded to promote and protect Italian design talent. Milan Fashion Week was established that same year, primarily showcasing Italian brands, unlike other cities that often-hosted foreign designers.

Over the decades, more Italian brands emerged, emphasizing more affordable luxury than Paris fashion.

Paris Fashion Week

When you think of fashion, Paris undoubtedly comes to mind—known for haute couture (essentially high fashion, custom clothes) and luxury brands.

In the early days, designers like Charles Frederick Worth and Paul Poiret experimented with showing their garments in action. Worth used live mannequins, with his wife modeling gowns in the 1850s, while Poiret’s lavish balls, like the 1911 Thousand and Second Night party, showcased innovative designs like lampshade dresses and harem trousers.

Parisian fashion shows became regulated during World War II. In 1945, the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture mandated that couture houses present at least 35 night and day pieces each season.

The first official Paris Fashion Week took place in 1973, with the formation of the Fédération Française de la Couture. It opened with the Battle of Versailles Fashion Show, pitting five prominent French designers against five lesser-known Americans, showcasing the rivalry between Paris and New York after the first Press Week.

Over the years, Paris Fashion Week has become increasingly theatrical, evolving into the influential event we know today.

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week (LFW) was the last of the big four fashion weeks to be established. It debuted in 1984 after Lynne Franks, a PR strategist who founded her own agency, came up with the idea.

The first event took place in an unconventional location—a car park on Kensington High Street, setting the tone for London’s distinctive approach to fashion.

Unlike the other fashion capitals, London has always been celebrated for its unique blend of tradition and avant-garde creativity. From the get-go, LFW showcased the diverse talent of British designers, highlighting their ability to push the boundaries of fashion.

The event quickly gained traction, attracting attention from the international fashion community and solidifying London’s reputation as a hub for cutting-edge style and innovation. Over the years, London Fashion Week has continued to evolve, embracing its role as a platform for established and emerging designers.

From the glamorous runways of New York to the sophisticated shows in Paris, each city adds its unique flair, making these fashion weeks a continuous celebration of fashion, art, and culture.

I hope you learned something new about the evolution of these exciting events!

