How Early Is Too Early For Christmas Music?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, and for as long as I can remember, the Christmas season started on November 1.

I like Halloween. As a kid, I absolutely adored dressing up and trick-or-treating in local neighborhoods. My friends and I would roam the streets for hours, knocking on every door and gathering pounds of candy in our pillowcases. At the end of the night, we would gather together, dump out all of our candy, and trade or share with one another. I looked forward to it every year.

The next day, I would wake up, get ready for school, and get in the car. And what did my dad turn on the radio? Christmas music.

There has never been a day to buffer between the two holidays — a smooth transition from Halloween to Christmas, from October 31 to November 1, just like that.

I absolutely love the holiday season. My family has gone to get our Christmas tree (yes, a real tree) at the same farm, on the same day, every year since I was born. That day, you may ask? The Saturday after Thanksgiving. Always. We’re eating Thanksgiving leftovers as we decorate the balsam fir we cut down a few hours ago.

Christmas time is magical to me. The family camaraderie of coming together to laugh, give, and spend quality time together is a memory I hold close to my heart. I love giving gifts to my loved ones, watching holiday movies, and eating Christmas ham.

Now, I’m a college senior. Even though I’m already in my twenties, I feel like this is the last year of whatever childhood I’m still holding onto. Next year, I’ll be jumping into a new chapter of my life, and I imagine I will truly feel like an adult.

Sometimes, I long for the childhood wonder of Christmas. Searching for my Elf on the Shelf every December morning, leaving cookies and carrots out for Santa and his reindeer, tracking their whereabouts on Christmas Eve. It’s those little traditions that make the holiday so special.

Some may say November 1 is too early to celebrate Christmas. In my opinion, why not elongate the holiday spirit as much as possible? If you ask me, it’s never too early for Christmas music.

So, crank that Mariah Carey up as early and loud as you want!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!