5 Ways Dogs Became Man’s Best Friend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dogs are everywhere in our lives, from family pets to internet influencers. They’re often called “man’s best friend,” but have you ever wondered why? The relationship between humans and dogs dates back thousands of years, even before what we consider modern civilization. The evolution from wild animal to member of the family is a story of trust, survival, and friendship.

The Beginning While exact origins are still debated, dogs descended from ancient wolf populations. Dogs were the first animals humans domesticated, with evidence of domestication dating back at least 15,000 years. Leading theories suggest that wild wolves less fearful of humans may have been more successful at finding food and surviving near human settlements. Over centuries and generations, this relationship contributed to the development of domesticated dogs. Since friendly wolves were more likely to survive, traits such as friendliness and reduced aggression were passed down. Interestingly, dogs were found buried next to their owners in ancient burial sites, proving that dogs were more than just survival partners thousands of years ago.

The Survival Benefits The relationship between humans and early dogs was not just about companionship. Wolves helped humans hunt and alerted them to potential dangers. Their heightened sense of smell and hearing helped humans track approaching threats they may not have detected otherwise. In return, humans offered them food and potentially even protection. This partnership benefited both species, allowing them to continue living alongside each other. Over time, as humans and dogs worked alongside each other, the relationship became about more than just survival, leading to the furry friends we have today. Photo by Markus Distelrath from Pexels The Development of Roles As societies evolved, so did the role dogs play in our lives. They began taking on different responsibilities, from herding animals to guarding homes. Humans began to selectively breed dogs for certain characteristics, eventually resulting in the array of breeds we know today. For example, border collies were bred to herd sheep, and dachshunds were bred to hunt badgers. The Science of the Bond From a scientific standpoint, the bond between humans and dogs is incredibly special. Over time, dogs have developed the ability to understand human communication, whether that be our gestures or vocal cues. Researchers have concluded that interactions between dogs and owners increase oxytocin levels for both creatures, helping explain why spending time with our dogs can feel so comforting. Photo by Son Tung Tran from Pexels Modern Dog-Human Relationships Nowadays, these once wild animals are fully integrated into the family. People celebrate their dogs’ birthdays, dress them up, or include them in family gatherings and traditions. Dogs provide companionship back in everyday life, providing comfort and happiness to the homes they’re in. All in all, what began as a relationship focused on more practical needs has evolved into one built on love, comfort, and trust.

From their original beginnings as wild wolves to their modern roles as beloved family members, dogs have certainly earned their title as a man’s best friend!

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