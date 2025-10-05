Hot And Haunted: Halloween Costumes 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Halloweekend approaches, girls on every campus scramble to find niche costume ideas that perfectly balance cute and sexy. Whether you plan to do a solo, group, or couples costume, just about everything feels incredibly overdone.

If you find yourself in this category, you’re in luck! Below is a compilation of costume ideas that are easily recognizable but will still stand out in the crowd.

Goldilocks and the three bears Channel your inner child in this fairy tale fit! With a short yellow skirt, this costume can be made cute or hot, fitting all your Halloweekend plans. Even better, you can wear this costume as a duo, a couple, or a group of four people. Most blonde and brunette duo costumes have been beaten into the ground, but this one is sure to stand out! alison Dilaurentis Nothing screams fall more than a Pretty Little Liars rewatch. Ali is the most iconic, mysterious girl of the 2010s. The night of her disappearance was filled with many side quests and encounters, and you can replicate this yourself by donning her ruffled yellow top and some dark wash jeans. sex and the City girls Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda are timeless fashion icons. Find your excuse to buy a pair of Manolo Blahniks by going out as Carrie and her girls this Halloween! If you really want, you could even turn it into a couples costume by making your date go as Big — though, maybe this would be a bad omen. If any of your gay best friends want to tag along, Stanford is a viable option for them, too! New Line Cinema Princess and the Pea Back to the topic of fairy tales, The Princess and the Pea is a perfect solo costume. Jellycat has an adorable pea in a pod stuffed animal that you can carry along with you as you wear a cute corset and mini skirt. Paramount Pictures Compass (North, east, south, and west) Now, the compass itself as an idea sounds lame, but I need you to hear me out. For a group of four, each girl can represent each direction of the compass. For the North, dress as a cute arctic animal, snowflake, or other adjacent characters. To channel the East, consider dressing like Jasmine (however, be careful to respect the culture behind this look). The Western girl can dress as a cute cowgirl with a lasso, hat, and boots. Finally, for the South, dress as a southern belle with poofy skirts and extravagant bows. Black and white swan For another duo idea, consider going as a white and black swan. With feathery corsets and a matching makeup look, you can channel the beauty of Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis. Photo by Nihal Demirci from Unsplash

As always, have fun, be safe, and look great doing it!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!