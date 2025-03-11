Get Your Sh*t Together: 5 Things You Should Be Focusing On As A Sophomore In College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

As a current sophomore, I feel like I am so behind in life. Everyone seems to have their life together, and people always say never to compare yourself, but that is nearly impossible. However, I have noticed that there are a few things that we all should be aware of at this stage in life, and if you haven’t done these things… (respectfully) get your sh*t together.

Resume This is a given, but you would be surprised by how many people haven’t even touched their resume since their Common App. There are so many resources online and templates to choose from. Not only that, but almost all colleges and universities have a student career center that offers students free assistance on resumes. They provide structure and content advice, as well as general comments. These advisors are experts, have experience with different kinds of resumes, and will tailor their insights to your major and job experiences. LinkedIn This is a big one. LinkedIn is like if your resume was a social media page, with more personalization. Having connections with your friends, parents, and professors expands your social network. It’s a way to post your accomplishments that are too minute to add to your resume but still showcase your experience and successes. You can follow brands and companies you’re interested in, staying updated on announcements and potential job openings. mentatdgt Internship Search Going off the last point, I am a big fan of LinkedIn for job hunting. There is a “Jobs” feature on LinkedIn, which you can filter by location and specific requirements. My current search says “Marketing Internship” set in New York City, and so many different kinds of companies looking for summer interns come up. They also provide detailed job descriptions, which is incredibly helpful. If you were to look at one place for job openings, LinkedIn is your go-to. Networking Also building off the past two points, networking is crucial. You can do this through LinkedIn, as well as by attending workshops and career fairs. These activities are usually free and allow you to meet professors, recruiters, and professionals in different fields. Networking helps create meaningful relationships, and there are so many success stories of people who got an internship or job because of a meaningful conversation they had with someone. It’s a people game, and it also exercises your communication skills. Photo by Min An from Pexels On-Campus Involvement and Leadership As a freshman, I attended BU’s club fair and signed up for a billion clubs. However, I didn’t really stick with many of them. Although, I did stick with a few, such as Her Campus. It is so important to hone in on clubs that you are both interested in and fit your career path. I am a public relations major and part of the marketing team of my Her Campus chapter. Being able to put on my resume that I am involved in a club related to my career path shows that I am gaining experience in my field. As you continue your active involvement in a club, you should aim to become an officer, which proves your leadership skills to future employers.

I hope these five tips help you in the future.

Go forth and do great things!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!