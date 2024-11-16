Game Day At TD Garden: My First Celtics Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Picture this: TD Garden buzzing with excitement, a sea of green and white cheering on the reigning champions, and me, experiencing my first-ever Celtics game—and their first home game of the 2024-2025 season.

From the instant I stepped inside, the atmosphere felt electric. The energy even before the game was surreal. I walked through a sea of green jerseys and signs made by fans (mostly swooning over our star player Jayson Tatum) and chants echoed all around!

The opening ceremony was electrifying. The crowd and all of TD Garden lit up with excitement as we welcomed the players, and they matched our level of excitement perfectly. When the game finally started, I was startled by what happened in the first few minutes. I don’t know what surprised me more: the fact that we made multiple baskets within seconds, or that the crowd roared at every basket the team made.

To say that the Celtics fans are passionate would be an understatement—they continued to cheer for our incredible team every single time they made a basket, and by the end of the game, we made about fifty. Every time the opposing team closed in, the stadium would chant in unison, “Defense, Defense, Defense.” We couldn’t help but get swept up in it all, and we chanted along to show our support. It felt like we had joined a big, passionate family, all matching in green and rooting for our beloved Boston Celtics.

Tiffany Meh / Spoon

As the final buzzer sounded and the Celtics took the win, I knew I was hooked. Watching the reigning champs kick off their season in Boston? Unforgettable. If you ever get the chance to go to a Celtics game, do it! It’s more than a game—it’s pure Boston magic.

Go green!

