From Coffee Cups To Compost: How To Make Your College Routine More Green At Boston University

As a Boston University student, your daily routine—grabbing coffee before class, rushing to the dining hall, or printing an assignment—may seem insignificant. However, these small habits add up and can have a major environmental impact. The good news? With a few simple adjustments, you can make your college routine more sustainable without much effort.

BU has made strides in sustainability with composting stations, eco-friendly dining options, and recycling programs, yet individual actions still matter. Here’s how you can make your routine greener on campus.

START WITH YOUR COFFEE HABIT

Boston is a city for coffee lovers, and BU students are no exception. However, disposable coffee cups are lined with plastic, making them hard to recycle. Instead of contributing to the waste problem, consider these sustainable options swaps:

Bring Your Own Mug: Cafés like Pavement Coffeehouse and Starbucks offer discounts for bringing a reusable cup.

Compost Your Cup: If you forget your tumbler, try getting coffee from a spot that uses compostable cups, such as Tatte or Life Alive.

Skip the Extras: Do you really need that plastic lid or straw? Small choices like these add up over time.

Connor Surdi

RETHINK YOUR DINING CHOICES Whether you’re dining on campus or picking up food from a nearby spot, food waste and packaging can accumulate. Here’s how to make your meals more environmentally friendly: Eat In, Not Out: Eating in dining halls saves money and reduces the use of plastic containers and utensils. Compost Leftovers: BU provides composting bins at the George Sherman Union (GSU) and various dining halls—use them to dispose of food waste properly (there are signs to help you learn as well). Meatless Mondays: Cutting back on meat consumption, even once a week, can significantly reduce your carbon footprint. To expand your palate sustainably, try plant-based meals at the vegan station occasionally. Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels SHOP SMARTER: SUSTAINABLE FASHION AND SCHOOL SUPPLIES Fast fashion and disposable school supplies contribute to pollution and waste, but you can choose more sustainable options without compromising style or functionality. Thrift Instead of Buying New: Stores like Buffalo Exchange, Goodwill, and The Garment District offer trendy secondhand clothing at affordable prices. Host a Clothing Swap: You can participate in BU’s Environmental Student Organization (ESO) events or organize a swap with friends. Buy Secondhand Books: Explore BU Stories and Facebook groups, Brookline Booksmith, or online resellers to avoid purchasing new textbooks. Photo by Cherie Birkner from Unsplash

Sustainability isn’t about being perfect—it’s about making better choices whenever possible. Whether bringing a reusable cup to class or composting your leftovers, every small action contributes to a more sustainable BU. The best part? These habits don’t just help the planet—they can also save you money and make your lifestyle more intentional. So, the next time you grab your morning coffee or head to the dining hall, think about how to make your routine a little greener.

ONE SMALL CHANGE CAN MAKE A BIG DIFFERENCE!

