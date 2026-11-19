This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Friday the 13th is a notoriously cursed day, usually only occurring one to three times per year, and this past Friday, Nov. 13, was no exception to the legend. Multiple stories broke the headlines, some more positive than others.

FAA Flight Grounding

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a technical problem at approximately 3:30 p.m. EST this past Friday caused a nationwide grounding of all flights. When asked about the cause of the grounding, the FAA reemphasized its dedication to safety, but cited that it was due to equipment instability after an incoming flood of data. While this grounding was inconvenient and possibly scary for many Americans planning to travel, the FAA had all flights up and running by 8:15 p.m. EST that night. Pixabay / Pexels

New Orleans Riverboat Crash

At about noon local time on Friday, a tanker ship called the Atlantic Asphalt crashed into a docked riverboat, the American Heritage, on the Mississippi River in New Orleans. The New York Times reported that all 191 passengers were accounted for after the capsizing, though 32 of the passengers were hospitalized after the incident. The cause of the crash is still unknown, but the National Transportation Safety Board is continuing to investigate the situation.

Friday the 13th Movie Announcement

For the first time in nearly 20 years, masked killer Jason Voorhees will return to the big screen in the Friday the 13th franchise’s 13th installment. Deadline reports that Steve Miner, the original director of the 1980s films, will return to direct this installment, alongside a new emerging screenwriter. The film will stay true to its independent roots, and is set to be financed through the Horror, Inc. company. This announcement is exciting for all horror fans, and shockingly, one of the more positive announcements to occur this past Friday. Amazon

Microsoft Outage and Tech Issues

Microsoft services, including Outlook, Teams, and Copilot, experienced nationwide outages that stretched from Thursday afternoon throughout the entirety of Friday the 13th. TIME reported that millions of corporate workers were affected, as well as the U.S. House of Representatives. The issue spread globally as well, as the U.K. reported issues with sending and receiving emails, and Japan said its government’s IT infrastructure was affected throughout the 36-hour outage. Microsoft reports that there was no cybersecurity incident, and the outages were the result of a failed update to the system that caused severe damage. Microsoft has continued to release updates about the situation, and its programs were up and running as of early Saturday, Nov. 14, the Wall Street Journal reports.

1960’s Doomsday Prediction