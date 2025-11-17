Four Indoor Crafts For When It’s Miserable Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately, going outside feels like being banished to Siberia. The sun is perpetually hidden behind ominous clouds, puddles soak into your socks, and the wind physically blows you away from class and back towards your dorm. Going out on weekends seems less like fun and more like a sentence.

So instead, here are four dorm-friendly, crafty activities to do in the warmth of your room.

Diamond Paintings Imagine paint-by-numbers, but with rhinestones instead of paint. Diamond painting sets come with a sticky canvas, numerous bags filled with colored rhinestones, and a “pen” that helps you pick up and place rhinestones individually or in rows. Markings on the canvas direct you to place certain colors in certain areas, and in the end, you’ll have a glittery mosaic depicting a famous painting, a floral design, or whatever you want. The process is hypnotic and admittedly long, but before you know it, you’ll have spent four hours gluing tiny diamonds. As a tip, use a tray to hold the diamonds so they don’t scatter all over the ground. LEGOs LEGOs aren’t just for children and car guys; they’re also for girls who’d love to have a smiling tuxedo cat, or a vase of orchids, or a Koenigsegg Jesko displayed on their desks. There’s something meditative about following the instruction sheet and seeing your creation emerge from a pile of bricks. If you want, grab a friend, split up the work, and see how everything comes together while groaning about midterms (and still putting them off to build a LEGO botanical garden). Bracelets If you’re the kind of person who needs to be dragged out of Michael’s before you blow your life savings, now’s the time to cave. Woven bracelets, beaded bracelets, charm bracelets — the craft store is your oyster. Whether you’re making bracelets for yourself, your friends, or a significant other, there’s something sentimental about pouring time and care into an item you can carry with you every day. Plus, it’s so fun creating a color palette for a bracelet with different kinds of beads. Just make sure you tie the ends well so none of your work falls off the string! Little Words Project 3-D Puzzles Hear me out. You take a regular puzzle…and then you stand it up. 3-D puzzles are similar to LEGOs, but less bulky and with much more intricate pieces. These puzzle sets come with thin cardboard sheets that you punch pieces out of to click together and form structures. As the structures come together, they create 3-D scenes. They make great booknooks or decorative items for your desk, and come in a huge variety. There are some that light up, some with mirrors to create the illusion of depth, and some with interactive elements to make pieces move and dance. They are also so visually adorable. Tiny cardboard vintage bookstore next to my lamp? Yes, please.

You know you’ll need days to unwind during midterm season, but you also don’t want to risk losing the tip of your nose to the wind chill. These crafts are perfect for staying warm, keeping your hands busy, and giving your brain a chance to take a break from making decisions or working too hard.

That’s what the instruction manuals are for!

