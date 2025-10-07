Four Fall Netflix Series That Aren’t ‘Gilmore Girls’ To Watch This Autumn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every girl needs a go-to series to watch when she curls up on the couch with a piping hot pumpkin spice latte, but it’s easy to get sick of watching the same show on repeat. Don’t let the title of this article fool you: I am 100% a die-hard Gilmore Girls fan. After watching the iconic early 2000s series in early high school, I was so infatuated with the show that I rewatched it with my mom this past year. I saw Rory’s best and worst moments, from iconic autumn outfits to bad boyfriends and college drama. I idolized Lorelai for her effortless “cool girl” energy and independence as a single mother to Rory.

But let’s be honest: switching things up is necessary every once in a while. Around here, we don’t gatekeep. Here are the best fall TV shows that you need to be binge-watching during these cozy months.

Anne With An E

I am an absolute stan of the show Anne with an E, as I grew up watching the original Anne of Green Gables movies with my mom.

Anne Shirley is a strong, independent female protagonist. Orphaned in Nova Scotia and later adopted by a pair of siblings on a farm in Avonlea, Prince Edward Island, Anne is a character with a wild imagination. She uses her creativity and ability to tell stories to get her through some of the most difficult times in her life.

Throughout her adventures at Green Gables, in this Netflix adaptation series, we see the beauty of Anne’s hometown through her eyes. The greenery of the trees, the blueness of the sea, and the brightness of the sun from Anne’s perspective are what bring this series to life. Anne said it best when she said, “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”

Some of my favorite scenic moments in the series include Anne’s exploration through the forest with Diana, the depiction of the mystical Lake of Shining Waters, and the cliffs overlooking the sea where many of the show’s most dramatic character moments take place.

It’s a show that allows the viewer to access their own inner child through Anne, and it also teaches us to appreciate the beauty of the nature that’s right in front of us. Released in 2016, I’m still grieving the cancellation of the series’ fourth season.

Wednesday

Looking for something spooky? Wednesday is the perfect series for you. Whether you grew up watching The Addams Family or you’re just in the mood for a slightly off-putting yet humorous show to watch, Jenna Ortega perfectly encapsulates the role of Wednesday Addams in this quirky series.

Expelled from all of her previous schools, Wednesday comes to Nevermore Academy, expecting nothing different. But what she finds is a new set of challenges for her to take on that are a little bit more creepy and unexpected than what she thought.

The series is the ideal thing to put on for the ultimate Halloween vibes. The scenery’s cool and desaturated tones reflect Wednesday’s woeful mood. Jericho, the town nearby Nevermore, specifically feels haunted. With subtly off-kilter yet warm scenery, it causes the audience to wonder what lurks within the town’s corners.

If you want to know what gives the show certification of being an autumn series, the iconic Tim Burton, an American filmmaker best known for his gothic horror films, was an executive producer on the show. Overall, Wednesday is moody and mysterious; a perfect show to watch curled up in a sweater under a blanket with a hot mug of tea in hand.

Netflix

Gossip Girl

You know what they say: it’s an oldie but a goodie. Ever since Gossip Girl released its pilot in 2007, fans have been absolutely hooked on the series for its iconic portrayal of the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite.

When Serena Van Der Woodsen arrives back in town after hiding away at boarding school, secrets rise to the surface as an anonymous online source toys with the emotions of New York City teenagers on the Upper East Side.

If there’s one thing to know about New York, it’s that autumn is absolutely an iconic time to spend in the city. Residents decorate their townhouse stoops with pumpkins, the annual Macy’s parade reigns on Thanksgiving every year, and the fall fashion is absolutely on point in the chilly months.

Some of the most iconic Gossip Girl episodes take place in the fall, like “Blair Waldorf Must Pie!” and “The Treasure of Serena Madre,” with the well-known Thanksgiving dinner scene accompanied by Jason Derulo’s “Watcha Say” playing. It’s the perfect comfort series to throw on the TV while you’re making dinner or knitting a cozy sweater.

How I Met Your Mother

Iconic for its humor and amusing script, How I Met Your Mother is an excellent New York sitcom to enjoy this fall. The show premiered in September 2005, becoming a huge hit and bringing fans joy for two decades now.

Ted Mosby’s on a mission to find his soulmate. He meets women, goes on dates, and builds up his career as an architect on the Upper West Side, living with his two college best friends. Ted, Lily, Marshall, Barney, and Robin are the perfect friend group, spending nights after long days at work at their local bar, MacLaren’s.

The series is the perfect autumn sitcom, and it truly feels like you’re with Ted and Robin, walking on the streets of Manhattan in the early 2000s. And isn’t that what a girl wants in the autumn? That crispy fall nostalgia that makes the season feel even more festive? I know that’s what I want to settle down with on a cool October day.

The truth is, no matter which series you choose to watch in the fall will be a good choice. It’s just my recommendation that you choose a series with the utmost autumn ambience to maximize the fall vibes this year.

‘Tis the season for a steaming hot chai and a Netflix episode of your choice!

