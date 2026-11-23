This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Can we cue “Outstanding” by The Gap Band? We’ve now made it past the halfway point of the season, and the typical Jets fatigue has set in.

Aaron Glenn is likely only sticking around until Black Monday, and I think it’s time we start looking at mock drafts. Draft night has become Jets fans’ Super Bowl, and it’s looking especially promising this year. We’re looking at three early first-night picks between ours, the Colts’ and the Cowboys’. That gives us something to smile about — but these two games definitely do not.

Week 9: Jets vs. Chiefs

Time and time again, we go in looking competitive but quickly let the game slip away because of a lack of discipline and an inability to convert in the red zone. Every good play — on both offense and defense — is offset by an egregious penalty. An offsides call on a Chiefs’ field goal attempt and an illegal contact, giving KC a free first down on what would’ve been a nice stop on third and 13, are just two examples.

It’s tiring. And, even though Geno Smith has stayed relatively composed under pressure and continues to have a pretty impressive season, Frank Reich’s loss of thinking capabilities at the sight of “first and goal” makes it pretty much impossible to stay in games. Kicker Jason Sanders might as well be the Jets’ mascot at this point. He’s the only one who’s able to score.

Leave it to the Jets to let struggling players get back on track. Kenneth Walker came in after a few off weeks, but the incompetent Jets defense allowed him to score three touchdowns in a pathetic showing. The offensive line also let Chris Jones get through for his first solo sack of the season.

But hey, at least we have a promising one-two punch at running back! On his return, Breece Hall showed why it’s important to have both him and Braelon Allen in the backfield. Hall impresses with his shiftiness, while Allen runs right through defenses like Derrick Henry.

Our two fumble recoveries in the first half made little difference, and Mahomes’ dramatic injury didn’t affect the game. CBS quite literally played “Outstanding” over clips of Aaron Glenn and Geno Smith, and I can’t blame them. That’s the perfect summation of our season thus far.

Week 10: Jets vs. Bills

I’m not going to lie, it was pretty difficult for me to pay attention to this game, especially when I looked at the sea of blue in the stands of MetLife Stadium. I can’t really blame Jets fans for not showing up, though, because I struggled to even pull this game up on my laptop.

With Garrett Wilson’s return from his concussion and Hall’s return the week prior, this game marked the first time we’ve had all our offensive starters on the field at the same time since the first few snaps of week one. Our full-force offense didn’t last long, though. Omar Cooper Jr., who was already dealing with an ankle injury, went out on the first drive after his ankle was reinjured. Smith also went out at the end of the first half with what appeared to be a concussion. He came back in for a drive but quickly injured his ankle as well. We may really be cursed.

It’s nice to see Cade Klubnik get some playing time, though these aren’t exactly the circumstances I would’ve liked to see him under. It’s even better to see him immediately connecting with Wilson. However, his impressive first drive ended in yet another red zone stop and a Jason Sanders field goal in true Jets fashion.

Somehow, we also remained within seven points of the Bills and their top-scoring offense for the entire first half. We quickly let the Bills get back into their true form early in the second half, though, letting Dalton Kincaid, DJ Moore, and James Cook run all over us. The singular Jets highlight worth mentioning in the second half is Azareye’h Thomas’ impressive interception, only our second of the season.

With the team sitting at 2 – 8 and the trade deadline behind us, the rest of the season is basically just a waiting game.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!