5 Easy And Cheap Hobbies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

When you hear, “What do you like to do in your free time?” what is your go-to response?

If you are anything like me, your mind immediately goes blank. With the pressures of class, work, and extracurriculars, it can be hard to find free time to do anything besides rot in bed. However, having hobbies to fill that time can be fun and beneficial to your health. Figuring out where to start can be difficult, so here are some examples of easy and cheap hobbies for you try:

Puzzles

While often overlooked, puzzles can be a great way to exercise your brain. You probably already have puzzles lying around at home, and if not, most are relatively inexpensive. If old-fashioned puzzles aren’t your thing, there are many online resources for similar activities like sudoku or crossword puzzles.

Yoga

Yoga is a great way to move your body and focus your mind. Yoga has proven to be beneficial for both your mental and physical health. There are many ways to get the benefits of yoga, such as signing up for a group class or finding a video to practice at home.

Drawing/Coloring

Though it may seem elementary, drawing or coloring can be satisfying and relaxing. Sketching, coloring, or painting is a great way to express yourself artistically. With supplies you probably already have at home, you can pull up a video and get started!

Thrifting

Thrifting is a great way to explore your city and expand your closet. Most thrift stores are inexpensive and many support a local charity or foundation. Thrifting can help you discover unique pieces to add to your wardrobe and can be done alone or with friends. There are also many apps and websites available online where you can thrift.

Photography

Photography is another great way to exercise those artistic muscles. You can take pictures of anything you enjoy, from sports to nature and more. You can practice photography with a camera on your phone or be a bit more professional by using a digital or film camera. There are many resources online to help you start your photography journey, as well as many free editing apps.

Anything can be a hobby if you enjoy it and it makes you happy, so get out there and find the one that is right for you!

