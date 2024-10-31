The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Boston has so many amazing restaurants and overall, such a great food scene! In no particular order, here are my top five restaurants in Boston:

Piattini

Located on Newbury Street, Piattini is arguably some of the best Italian I’ve tried in Boston. To take it a step further, it might even be the best Italian I’ve ever had! While the North End is known for its Italian cuisine, this small restaurant hidden on Newbury Street has the most memorable Italian dishes. Despite having eaten there over a year ago, I still constantly think about my first bite of their spinach gnocchi with pesto sauce. This restaurant is a must for the next time you find yourself on Newbury Street!

Parish Cafe

Located just off Newbury Street and near the Public Garden, Parish Cafe may seem like just a normal sandwich shop, but it is so much more. What makes this cafe so unique is that each sandwich is created by various chefs around the Boston area, which gives customers the opportunity to taste different chefs’ palettes! According to its website, the cafe opened in 1992 and has been open ever since! Photo by Raphael Nogueira from Unsplash

Yvonne’s

Located in downtown Boston near Park Street, Yvonne’s is located down a hidden side street. The restaurant’s atmosphere speaks for itself; the upper level is a bar, and there’s a hidden door through a wall of books that takes you downstairs to the main restaurant and seating area. The food is just as phenomenal as the speakeasy-esque restaurant looks. Their chicken and quinoa meatballs were so good that I got two orders of them the last time I went. Should you find yourself at Yvonne’s, you have to try them!

Lolita Back Bay

Another great restaurant right off of Newbury Street is Lolita Back Bay. Lolita features fantastic Mexican food with a chic, dark-modern restaurant aesthetic. The different combinations of flavors in their dishes make this restaurant a unique and elevated take on standard Mexican. The shrimp tacos with spicy mayo and pineapple were the perfect combination of salty and sweet. I would recommend this dish to anyone who loves tacos! And as a little teaser: when you get the check, they also bring out cotton candy that is sprinkled with Pop Rocks! Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Arya Trattoria