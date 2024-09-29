The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that summer is officially over — as the Boston weather indicates — the best season for reading books can finally commence: Fall! From the depths of academia to spine-chilling horror, here are a few of my top books to read this fall.

Bunny by Mona Awad Starting with a recent favorite of mine, Bunny revolves around a sophomore creative writer named Samantha, who falls into a rabbit hole of obsession and desire. With every twist and turn, her world is riddled with manipulative games, intense jealousy, and terrifying (yet somehow beautiful) monsters. This spooky thriller feels like a twisted fairytale and is a perfect way to jumpstart the upcoming Halloween season! Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels The Secret History by Donna Tartt Considered by many (myself included) to be a modern classic, The Secret History is a staple in the “dark academia” aesthetic. From the opener to the ending, you’ll be hooked by the morally ambiguous characters, the unreliable narrator, and the riveting plot of murder, passion, and utter pretension. If you’re a fan of The Great Gatsby, classical mythology, or simply want to read stunning prose, this is your fall book! Photo by Matteo Maretto from Unsplash This Thing Between Us by Gus Moreno If you’ve ever wondered what might be hiding in your smart speaker, read This Thing Between Us. The story follows recently widowed Thiago as he ventures to rural Colorado in an endless pursuit of peace, battling all sorts of demons along the way. Flashing between past and present, this contemporary horror explores the evils that lurk within technology and ourselves. I highly recommend this novel for those who want some extra ghostly vibes! Erin Greatorex If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio Following a group of young actors at a rural college, If We Were Villains sets the stage for autumnal academia. In a Shakespeare meets who-dun-it mystery, the students have to unravel a murder of one of their own. The plot was so intriguing that I read the whole book in one sitting; I must admit it’s been years since I’ve done that! This book will keep you on your toes while thoroughly inspiring your fall Pinterest boards. Photo by Patrick Tomasso from Unsplash Nancy Drew: The Secret of the Old Clock by Carolyn Keene Of course, the best way to round off this list of fall books is to end with a timeless classic! Nancy Drew: The Secret of the Old Clock never fails to bring up childhood memories of cozying up by the fire to read on a rainy, Seattle day. Though it’s an easy read, this low-key mystery is action-packed and suspenseful, and will hopefully inspire you to read some of your favorite childhood books too! Photo by Jon Tyson from Unsplash

Time to snatch up your favorite fall book, bundle up in a quaint library, and read your heart out!

