Five Bingeable Romance-based Reality TV Shows 

I have a guilty pleasure: romance-based reality TV shows. Specifically, the ones that challenge their contestants.

There’s something undeniably captivating about this genre; it’s easy to watch, endlessly dramatic, and irresistibly bingeable. Which one will she choose? Will he stay loyal or go for the next hot bombshell?

I’ve curated a list of my favorite love-centered reality shows. Whether you need a break from studying for midterms or an excuse to skip that mediocre frat party on a Saturday night, here are a variety of options to get lost in:

1. Love Island (UK Version)

Maybe I’m slightly biased when I say that Love Island UK tops the charts in the Love Island universe (I’m from London, after all).

With a medley of accents (Geordie, Essex, Welsh), even just deciphering what the contestants are saying adds to the entertainment value. I watched my first season over the summer, and it quickly became a highlight of my break. Every day from 5 to 6 p.m., I’d tune in religiously for the new episode.

2. The Bachelor

I know what you’re thinking — an engagement? Exactly.

The best part is the drama, fueled by the wildly disproportionate male-to-female ratio. Watching the women vie for his attention is reality TV gold. There’s also The Bachelorette, where 30 or so men vie for the heart of one woman (this is my next watch).

The Bachelor is my all-time favorite. Picture this: One man and 25 to 30 women at the start of each season. Each week, a few contestants are sent home until only one remains. And yes, he proposes to her in the finale.

3. Love on the Spectrum

This show is incredibly endearing. It follows people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the dating world, many of them for the very first time. It’s heartfelt, uplifting and a refreshing break from the usual chaos of mainstream dating shows.

4. Temptation Island

This show threw me for a loop.

Real-life couples — many already on shaky ground — are separated and placed on an island with very attractive singles of the opposite sex. The psychological tension is intense, and the drama that unfolds feels both fascinating and deeply chaotic.

Netflix

5. Love Is Blind

Even though Netflix releases a new season every year and the formula rarely changes, Love Is Blind remains incredibly entertaining. Contestants date without ever seeing each other, separated by a wall.

The premise: love can form without physical attraction. Once a connection is made, one person proposes, and only after that do they finally meet face-to-face. Let’s just say, it’s especially awkward when one person isn’t attracted to their new fiancé.

So, here are five of the most bingeable reality shows out there — all with very different premises, but each providing plenty of entertainment.

