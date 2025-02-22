The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s just something about reading a book about love in the month of February. Maybe it’s because I want to feel some romantic love despite being single, or maybe the Valentine’s Day marketing is just really getting to me. But even as someone who reads 50-plus books a year (in a variety of genres), I find myself only gravitating towards old romances during this time of the year. So here are some recommendations!

If you’re the eldest daughter, read Beg, Borrow, or Steal by Sarah Adams This book kills it in terms of aesthetics that make the love story even better. After this read, I would move to Rome, Kentucky, no questions asked. Beg, Borrow, or Steal follows Jack and Emily, two feuding second-grade teachers who are also recent neighbors, trying to put their differences aside. Emily is also the oldest daughter of four siblings, and the way her character is shaped because of her role in her family feels so genuine. If you’re a rom-com lover, read First-Time Caller by B.K. Borison Borison’s latest release feels like it was taken from a movie manuscript and is even loosely inspired by one of the best—Sleepless in Seattle. The story follows Aiden, a radio host on a show about love, and Lucie, a mechanic whose daughter calls into his show. Come on, even their jobs give off rom-com energy! This is also the first of a series, so if you’re interested, there’s plenty more to come in the Heartstrings world! If you don’t have the time to read a full-length novel, read The Exception to the Rule by Christina Lauren This is one of my absolute favorite books on this list, and it’s only 101 pages long, so it’s perfect for those with busy schedules. Two accidental pen pals become fast friends (and more) over the course of 10 years. It’s the sweetest thing ever. This one is set on Valentine’s Day if you’re really wanting to lean into the holiday season this year! Benjamin Raffetseder via Unsplash If you’re a workaholic perfectionist, read Perfect Fit by Clare Gilmore Acts of service or quality time girls, this one’s for you! Josie, a fashion brand CEO, has to hire a consultant and it ends up being none other than Will, the twin brother of her ex-best friend. Gilmore’s writing might be my favorite on this list. It’s elevated yet not pretentious. Every word she writes feels like it means something, but there are also plenty of kicking-your-feet moments! If you’re having a quarter-life crisis about your major, your ex, or both, read Happy Place by Emily Henry Henry is one of the most popular romance writers right now—and for good reason. Her novel Happy Place holds the #1 spot for romance novels in my heart. Harriet and Wyn go on a trip to Maine each year with their group of friends, but this year, no one knows they broke up six months ago. Beware that the title is somewhat misleading since this one has many emotional moments! Photo by Eliabe Costa from Unsplash If you’re still celebrating BU’s Beanpot win, read The Deal by Elle Kennedy Now, I will be the first to admit that if you’re looking for something that’s of higher quality, this is not your book. However, if you’re a sports fan and looking for a fun read that will fly by, there’s a reason this book is such a classic in the romance world. To be honest, that does mean you’ll be able to tell the novel was written in 2010, but Hannah and Garrett’s relationship is heartwarming, and there are plenty of fun antics within the hockey team. Plus, there are an additional three books in the series. If you’re wishing the Boston cold would go away, read The Summer of Broken Rules by K.L. Walther The Summer of Broken Rules is the most perfect summer rom-com. Set on Martha’s Vineyard, Meredith teams up with a groomsman in her family-wide game of “assassin” in the week leading up to her cousin’s wedding. I love games, weddings, and stories with a big cast of characters, and this book has it all. This is the only “Young Adult” book on the list, but I think that makes some of the self-exploration that much more of a focus. (TW grief.)

Whatever boat you’re in, I hope you find a book from this list to give you some butterflies during this month of love.

