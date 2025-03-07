Fictional Fashion Icons Of The ‘90s And 2000s

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Buffy Summers in Buffy The Vampire Slayer

When she’s not fighting the forces of evil (or even when she is), Buffy brings some of the best looks from the ‘90s! Whether boat neck tops, long skirts, knee high boots, perfectly tailored slacks, or a leather jacket, Buffy finds a perfect balance between teenage grunge and playful schoolgirl. Not to mention her iconic cross necklace and perfect blowout. Buffy Summers never lets vampires and demons stop her from what’s truly important—being the best dressed at Sunnydale High. Although this list isn’t in order, if it were, Buffy would be number one. Choosing a favorite outfit of hers is comparable to choosing a favorite child.

Charlotte York in Sex and The City

Often overshadowed by the fashion legend that is Carrie Bradshow, Charlotte York does not get appreciation for her classy and feminine style. Her looks might not be as bold as Samantha Jones’s or as free-spirited as Carrie’s. However, Charlotte’s headbands, pearls, feminine dresses, off-the-shoulder sweaters, and a little purse to match make her a star of preppiness that is both chic and timeless. Her “casual” outfits include Ralph Lauren sweaters and Burberry accessories, like her amazing Burberry trench coat that she wore in Season 1, Episode 4. Photo by Ben Duchac from Unsplash

Kelly Taylor in Beverly Hills, 90210

The epitome of west coast ‘90s fashion, Kelly Taylor loves mom jeans (or mom shorts), crop tops (usually tied in a knot at the waist), thick black belts, and blazers. Kelly somehow manages to pull off this mature style while still remaining youthful and playful—with the occasional girlish hairstyle, plaid skirt, or sundress. She is also unrivaled when it comes to layering—in quintessential ‘90s style. Whether that’s layering long sleeves under a vest or a dress, Kelly Taylor is a prime example of day-to-day ‘90s fashion. Rarely will you find one of her looks dated, establishing her classic style built on basics. She’s the embodiment of a capsule wardrobe. Photo by Zoi Palla from Unsplash

Summer Roberts in The OC