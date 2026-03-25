Fashion Trends I’m Loving And Actually Wear to Class

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Being in college is already stressful enough, and choosing an outfit shouldn’t add to it. Fashion trends can sometimes be unrealistic, especially when your main concern is your next assignment or exam. Between early mornings, library study sessions, and long days, being comfortable is just as important as being stylish.

Luckily, some trends are circulating right now that are easy to incorporate into your everyday college wardrobe. These are a few styles I’ve been obsessed with lately and actually wear to class.

Trench and Long Wool Coats Trench coats or long wool coats are an easy staple to provide extra warmth and style in the colder months. A long wool coat will instantly make your outfit look more put-together, even if you’re just wearing a t-shirt and jeans. Neutral colors like black, beige, and grey are especially versatile because they not only match everything, but can be worn in any season. If you’re looking to buy one, I’d recommend Aritiza, Abercrombie, or H&M. Jon Ly Matching Sets Matching sets are another staple that makes getting dressed so much easier. Whether it is a sweater set or a sweatsuit, matching pieces create seamless outfits with little to no thinking or effort. These outfits are especially helpful with early morning classes, when you want to look put together but also want to sleep in for an extra 10 minutes. My go-to websites for a matching set are Aerie, Aritzia, or Whitefox. Princess Polly Patterns Patterns like stripes and polka dots have been a big obsession of mine lately, and have been popping up in more outfits. They add a little bit of personality without being too overwhelming. A simple striped sweater or top with polka dots can easily become the focal point of your outfit. This will help make it more stylish while still being comfortable for your long day of classes. Tessa Pesicka / Her Campus Accessories Finally, accessories are a super fun way to elevate everyday outfits. Layering your necklaces, adding a fun ring, or creating a cute earring stack can make the most basic outfit look more intentional. If that’s not your style, try adding a fun belt to elevate a simple jean outfit. Scarves are also fun for winter outfits, while sunglasses are amazing for those bright spring days. Photo by Juan Burgos from Unsplash

Your style doesn’t have to be complicated to be trendy.

The best styles are the ones that fit into your everyday life and make you feel the most comfortable and confident.

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