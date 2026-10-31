Fall Happenings In Boston

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A New England fall is like no other, with Boston right in the center of it. If you’re looking for social outings and festivities of the season, look into The Fall Social on Newbury Street. While we all know and love Newbury Street for shopping, you can now add some festive cider and donuts to your stylish afternoon!

As you stroll through the stores, you can purchase pieces that will help you build your ideal fall wardrobe, whether it’s cozy sweaters, new boots, or those jeans that you’ve had your eye on.

If you want to get out of the hustle and bustle and don’t need shopping, then you can take a quick trip out to Needham for the 14th annual PumpkinFest! Held on Sat. October 24, the event ensures a fun-filled day of games, pumpkin carving, and music, with tickets costing only $10 per person.

If you feel like skipping the activities for a more laid-back approach to the classic New England fall, don’t worry. The Boston Common and Public Garden offer a perfect place to relax and take in the beautiful fall scenery. The leaves are changing, the air is crisp, and there is plenty of space to spread out and enjoy. Whether you choose a solitary afternoon with a book or a fun fall picnic with friends, grab some cider and don’t miss out on the beautiful foliage that the Northeast proudly offers.

You can also take a trip to Beacon Hill and walk down Acorn Street. The historic area, full of beautiful stone and brick, perfectly accentuates the autumn air and colorful leaves, acting as a fun and aesthetic spot. This would be the perfect opportunity to put on your sweater, pull up your boots, and take some cute fall pictures with your friends!

If you’re looking to get in a spookier fall mood, then look no further than a trip to Salem. One quick trip on the commuter rail can get you to the epicenter of Halloween. Salem can serve as a fun day trip that you can fill with a witch tour and museums, a stroll through town, or both! You can even extend your stay and turn it into a festive weekend getaway. This is a great way to get out of the city and immerse yourself in the season. For movie buffs, you can really get into the Halloween spirit by checking out the filming locations of Hocus Pocus in between your witchy activities.

For fans of the spooky mood who don’t want to leave the city, Boston is filled with history that can give anyone the spooks. Join your friends or family for one of the many ghost tours through Boston to hopefully catch a glimpse of the undead history that surrounds us! Feel free to top off the night with some Gilmore Girls if you need to calm your nerves back down.

Whether you choose to go shopping, embrace the outdoors, travel to Salem, or attend a ghost tour, make sure to celebrate the change in seasons.

and remember to Have fun and embrace it before the snow sets in!

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