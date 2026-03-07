The Ultimate Galentine’s Day Guide: 5 Cute Ways to Celebrate

Who doesn’t love celebrating Valentine’s Day with no one but your best friends? Here are five cute ways to spend the day and celebrate.
- Charcuterie Boards & Bites
-
Build the ultimate charcuterie board filled with an assortment of your favorite sweet treats, savory bites, and salty snacks. It’s the perfect mix of cute photo ops, conversation, and your favorite foods all in one.
- Valentine’s Day Photos
-
Take the cutest photos with the friends you love most against a decorated Valentine’s Day background featuring heart-shaped props and pink-and-red color tones. Strike a pose with fun accessories and capture the sweet, funny memories on this holiday to share with others.
- Cooking Heart-Shaped Foods
-
Tap into a fun activity with your friends, and create foods that taste good and are Valentine’s Day-themed. Adorable heart-shaped favorites like pizza and pasta are the way to go!
- DIY Flower Bouquets
-
Get crafty and make a DIY flower bouquet with all your friends. If a man cannot give you flowers, make your own with your friends. Get flower bouquets from your local florist or shopping center, and mix and match different flowers from each to make your very own bouquet.
- Movie Night
-
Nothing ends a good Galentine’s Day without watching a classic rom-com. Whether it is a classic like The Notebook or a newly released one like Wuthering Heights (2026), getting together with all your girls to bond over a love story makes the night! Get some popcorn or sweets and come together to experience watching a love story that feels right for this holiday season.
Take a look at these activities for fun ways to make the holiday special for you and your gals.
Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!