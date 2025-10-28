Fall Fashion: 5 Trends Boston Girls Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love the fall.

Especially in a big city like Boston, where all the shops change their mannequins from summer dresses to puffy coats and scarves. Your closet gets a whole reset, and new trends come alive more than ever. Here are five of the newest trends that people are wearing this fall in Boston.

Color of the Season: Burgundy One of the most popular color combinations I see girls wearing all around Boston is a deep brown with a mix of burgundy red that works great for the fall months. Rich, moody tones such as chocolate brown, deep maroon, and burgundy are this fall’s new “neutrals.” Not only do these colors work well together, but they can also be separate. In the fall 2025 fashion collections, burgundy was prominently featured in the Khaite, Ferragamo, Saint Laurent, and Max Mara collections, proving it is one of the most demanded fall color trends to work in your wardrobe. Pattern of The Season: Plaid In summer 2025, we saw the growing trend of polka dot patterns everywhere! Now, the new trend for the season is plaid. When temperatures plummet below 50 degrees, this pattern often emerges in the form of flannel shirts and checkered coats. Girls and stores all over Boston are ditching the polka dots for this cozy seasonal trend. Item of the season: Barn Jacket Barn Jackets are the newest and most popular clothing item I see influencers wearing. They can truly be worn with everything; it’s the type of piece that is stylish and instantly pulls a look together for any type of event. They can be styled with comfy Aritzia finds or dressed up from GAP. So, if you are thinking of investing in anything new for your wardrobe this fall, this is definitely the piece you need. Accent of The Season: Lace Lace has always been popular for the spring months, but has earned a spot as one of fall’s newest trends. It isn’t dominating the season, but it is often used as a layering or trim to add texture to an outfit. Lace-trimmed blouses, slip dresses, or skirts are the perfect addition to any outfit you try to make stand out this fall. All the girls in Boston wear some sort of lace accent, making the outfit pop and adding an extra layer of “wow” factor. Fabric of the season: suede Suede, suede, suede — it’s everywhere! Whether it’s on boots, bags, or jackets, it’s what all the girls in Boston are wearing now that the temperatures are dropping. This type of material elevates a look from casual to classy and makes a look scream fall. You can wear all of your suede at once or mix and match as your heart desires.

As fall 2025 settles in and the leaves change from summer green to autumn red, this season’s trends embrace warmth, elegance, and a new chapter for your wardrobe. They also reflect a season defined by comfort, texture, and confident self-expression, where you can dress the best version of yourself.

What better place to participate in the hottest trending looks than Boston?

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!