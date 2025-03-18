Everything To Do Before Reading “Sunrise On The Reaping”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Suzanne Collins surprised all The Hunger Games fans when she announced the release of her newest book, Sunrise on the Reaping.

The Hunger Games books have remained a staple for the young adult and dystopian novel genres, shaping an entire generation of readers who have followed the story since it was published 17 years ago. The book series even inspired a series of movies following the original trilogy and its subsequent prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Years following the conclusion of the series, many fans had hoped for more installments in the series, elaborating on the lives of various characters. Some even created fan content where they would write different side stories.

Now, many fans await the release of her latest installment of the franchise on March 18, 2025, where they will learn about Haymitch Abernathy, one of the pivotal characters of the main story, and his experience enduring the games.

As someone who has been a fan of the series for the longest time, I have been waiting for this book to come out. However, I realized that to understand the subtle references and Easter eggs, I should find ways to prepare. Therefore, I have compiled suggestions for both longtime and occasional fans, as well as those who just started reading the series.

For dedicated fans or those who are fine with waiting to read the book, I would suggest re-reading the whole series. This is mainly for close readers who don’t want to miss any details, references, or Easter eggs and want to make sure their memories are fresh when they dive into reading.

Another suggestion is to watch the movies! If you have enough time, have a full movie marathon. It provides a perfect opportunity to host a movie night with your friends and to recap the series!

However, if you are new to the series, I highly recommend engaging with both of these suggestions, as you get to enjoy the details of the book and see them adapted to the screen. Of course, these are just suggestions, so feel free to find your own way to prepare for the upcoming release and enjoy it how you see fit!

Happy reading!

