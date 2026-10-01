Embracing My Curly Hair

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been envious of girls with straight hair. I felt like nobody else had to plan their wash days the way I did. I needed enough time to wash, blow-dry, and style my hair in the morning or before bed.

Most of my family and friends have straight or wavy hair, so I grew up wanting mine to look the same. My middle school years consisted of a terrible side part and frizzy but straight-enough hair. Every single day became a battle against myself.

The heat damage didn’t stop after middle school. By the time I was 17, I had pretty much every heat tool imaginable. Straighteners, blow dryers, curling irons, you name it. I spent hours every week making sure that nobody could tell the true texture of my hair. After all, straight hair is much easier to manage.

One day I posted a picture of myself with a slight curl. My friends basically yelled at me and promised they would buy me curl products just to see what it looked like. To my surprise, even after all of those years with a flat iron, my curl pattern was incredible. I felt like a completely different person. Part of me was so sad that I never fully allowed myself to test out the full potential of my hair, but I was so glad I finally gave it a chance.

Now that I’m in college, I try to wear it curly as often as possible. It’s a bit hard in cold weather, but there’s nothing that my diffuser can’t fix! I’ve recently mastered a perfect routine that makes me feel confident and comfortable.

I’ve gotten to the point where I love my hair no matter what it looks like, whether that be pin-straight, blown out, naturally curly (with product), or my bedhead first thing in the morning.

I feel so thankful to have the option to switch it up every once in a while.

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