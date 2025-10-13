Easily Thriftable Fall Fashion Pieces

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves start to brown and pumpkin spice lattes fill our hands, the time has come to switch out summer linens for autumn leathers and suedes. And here arises an issue: leathers and suedes are expensive, especially if you want them to last longer than one season. No worries, ladies! To help you prepare for rain and chill, I’ve compiled a list of fall fashion pieces available at any secondhand store or thrift market to help you step into autumn in style (without breaking the bank).

Knee HIGH boots

Last fall, I thrifted the most adorable pair of faux crocodile high-heeled DKNY boots from Goodwill. Price? $14.99. Comfort? 10/10. What’s the reading on the c*nt-o-meter? Girl, the mercury is about to explode out of the top! And the best part? At every thrift store or market I’ve been to since then, I’ve found equally gorgeous, high-quality boots waiting to be snatched up by stylish girls on a budget. Whether you’re into heels, platforms, or nada, you will find your perfect boot at the thrift. Just make sure to look for leather or suede; material matters. My thrifted boots have withstood months of walking from my East Campus dorm to class at CGS, dancing hard at concerts and parties, and running down Commonwealth Avenue in an attempt to catch the T. They go with everything, but I especially like to wear them with bootcut jeans or midi skirts, that way, I can hide a pair of leggings underneath if it’s cold out and everyone else is none the wiser. A caveat, though, is that one boot was missing a zipper—a common complication with discounted thrift items. Luckily, if you can’t find a replacement on Amazon or at a craft store, there are tailors on Newbury ready to help you source one!

Buttoned Jacket

I won’t lie—autumn jackets are finicky. You don’t want one that’s too bulky to fit in your bag, but you don’t want one that provides zero warmth, either. Enter my favorite fall fabrics: velvet, suede, denim, and corduroy. These are perfect for Boston’s 40-degree mornings and 60-degree afternoons. They keep you warm when they need to, but don’t have you flushed and sweating walking across the street at 2 p.m. Goodwill has a wide selection of denim and corduroy jackets, most under $15. Whether you want your jacket to have a collar, sherpa lining, or any other specifications that strike your fancy is up to you. My favorite autumn jacket I’ve thrifted is a brown velvet Miss Me with dome-shaped brass buttons down the middle. Pro tip: funky buttons automatically elevate outerwear, so keep an eye out next time you’re at the thrift! As with boots and zippers, sometimes a thrifted jacket will be missing a button or two. First order of business: haggle. “It’s missing a button—can you do five bucks off?” They will say yes. And then you tackle the second order of business: measuring the diameter of the buttons that aren’t missing and finding a replacement online. Easy-peasy, and so good for your wallet!

Useless Skinny scARF

The thrift girlies know that when you walk in, you make a beeline for denims and skip right past belts and scarves. Don’t do that! I’ve been on the hunt for a skinny scarf since I arrived back in Beantown, and while I’ve found many thrifted ones, I’ve either lost them to a slightly more competitive girl who wanted them more than I did, or I didn’t like the material. What’s great about skinny little scarves is how completely useless they are. They are purely visual. But imagine a killer pair of boots, well-fitting jeans, a low-neck blouse under a big leather jacket, and a skinny red knitted scarf hanging off your neck. So cute. It adds movement and dynamism to your outfit, a pop of color if you want it to, and signals that this is, indeed, an autumn outfit. Whether you’re at Goodwill or a thrift market, there will always be a rack of scarves for you to pick through. Look for knitted or crocheted fabrics; those will last you longer than whatever polyester nonsense they’re selling you at Abercrombie. Alternatively, learn to knit/crochet your own useless skinny scarf! Off The Hook (BU’s crochet club) has all the materials and mentors you need to make scarves, handwarmers, hats, whatever your heart desires. For free.

wIDE-LeG Denim