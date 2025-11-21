Dublin Diaries: 7 Must-Do’s From My Time Abroad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going into my study abroad, I felt a lot of pressure to make the most of my time. Everyone was telling me to “go here and eat there, do this and do that.” It felt like I was running out of time before I’d even arrived.

But in hindsight of my time in Dublin, I learned that the best parts of a study abroad aren’t the big trips or bucket-list moments. They’re the slower moments, like walking through the city centre in the rain, studying in new cafés, or sitting by the shore on rare sunny days.

Dublin is a small city, yet it’s full of life. The streets are close together, the skies are often gray, and there’s green in every direction. There’s so much to see, and it’s hard to fit it all into one trip.

Coming from someone fortunate enough to live there for a while, here are my absolute must-dos.

Day Trip: Howth Cliff Walk

Looking to see some iconic Irish cliffs, but don’t have time to make it all the way to the Cliffs of Moher? Here’s your solution. Just a quick train ride from Dublin’s city centre, Howth is a small coastal town that feels like a break from the city without being far from it. There are a few different routes for the cliff walk, but the standard loop takes about two hours and offers steady views of the Irish Sea and the surrounding coastline. After the walk, head down to the harbor for some of the freshest fish and chips in Ireland. Beshoffs and Leo Burdock are my personal favorites. Sit along the harbor wall, watch the boats come in, and take your time. It’s an easy day trip that feels like a real escape. Jenny Georgieva / Spoon

View: Kylemore Abbey & Walled Garden

Tucked into the mountains of Connemara, Kylemore Abbey sits along a quiet lake surrounded by deep green hills. The view alone is worth the trip, but I recommend staying a bit longer. Take the time to walk through the abbey itself to learn about its history as a Benedictine monastery. Then, head outside to explore the Victorian Walled Garden, where the paths wind between colorful flowers and restored glasshouses. A few pigs live on the property, too, adding to the charm of it all. The estate is stunning, with traces of history tucked into every corner.

Bite: Bambino’s & Café en Seine

When you’re looking for a bite to eat in Dublin, the options can feel endless. Two spots stood out to me for completely different reasons. Bambino’s is perfect for a late-night slice after a long day (or night) out. The New York–style pizza is served piping hot, and it’s even better with a drizzle of hot honey or a crust dip on the side. It’s quick, comforting, and exactly what you want when the city starts to quiet down. Café en Seine is the opposite kind of experience, a slower evening spot that’s perfect for a nice French dinner and beautiful cocktails. The interior is stunning, filled with light and greenery, so take your time and snap a few pictures while you’re there. Both are worth the stop, whether you’re ending the night or settling in for one. Photo by Jakub Kapusnak from Foodies Feed

Pubs: Camden Street

Camden Street is one of the best areas in Dublin for a night out, lined with pubs that each have their own energy. Some nights are loud and crowded, while others are calm and full of music, drifting through open doors. You can try your luck with any of the pubs along the street. On nice nights, people spill outside to finish their pints and chat, but here are my three favorites if you need a starting point. Whelan’s is the go-to for live music, with something playing almost every night. The Bleeding Horse is one of Dublin’s older pubs, with dark wood, cozy corners, and a steady crowd. Tucker Reilly’s is newer, with good food, sports on TV, and a relaxed atmosphere. Wherever you end up, try to find a place with traditional music playing. It’s one of the best ways to feel how alive the city gets after dark. Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

Experience: Sheepdog Demonstration

One of the most interesting things I saw in Ireland was a sheepdog demonstration in the countryside. Standing on a hill surrounded by open fields, I watched a farmer guide his dogs with just a few quiet whistles and words. It was incredible how closely they listened, even from so far away, and how one dog could move dozens of sheep so smoothly across the land. It’s such a simple thing, but it’s fascinating to see a tradition so rooted in Irish culture up close. The work is quiet, focused, and beautiful in its own way; a reminder of how much history and skill are tied to everyday life in Ireland.

Drive: The Dingle Peninsula

If you’re planning a road trip through Ireland, make time for the Dingle Peninsula. The route winds along the western coast, showcasing constant views of cliffs, fields, and open sea. It’s one of those drives where you’ll want to pull over every few minutes just to take it all in. The road can be narrow and slow, but that’s part of what makes it special. Between the sharp turns, small villages, and long stretches of coastline, it feels like you’re seeing a little bit of everything that makes Ireland so striking. You’ll even pass spots where movies like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Far and Away were filmed, which only adds to how cinematic the drive already looks. Myles Tan/Unsplash

Cultural Activity: Gaelic Sports

If you get the chance, watch a Gaelic football or hurling match. The games are fast, physical, and completely unique to Ireland. What stood out to me most was the sense of pride, with fans cheering for their home counties and players giving everything for the game. Every athlete on the field is an amateur, even at the highest level, which makes the passion behind it all even more striking. The energy in the stands feels local and connected, creating a mix of community and tradition that’s hard to find anywhere else. Abigail Keenan/Unsplash

Honorable Mentions: The Great Sugar Loaf & Cliffs of Moher