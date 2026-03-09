Don Toliver Put His Foot On The Gas With ‘Octane,’ And I’m Here For It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Don Toliver’s new album Octane might not be revolutionary, but it is undeniably addictive.

I’m actually listening to his album right now as I write this article, and I fear it’s taken over my Spotify rotation. This might sound biased, but Octane’s production is smooth, hypnotic, and oddly addictive. I find myself listening to it while walking down Comm. Ave. or when I’m locking in at Mugar.

Some of my favorite tracks are “E85” and “ATM” because they instantly stand out. “E85” has that atmospheric, floating energy that Toliver does so well, with layered vocals, soft beats, and a hook that stays in your head for way too long. My favorite part of the song is when he butchers the pronunciation of “significant” as “sig-ni-ci-fant,” a moment that quickly went viral across TikTok and Instagram reels after his performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On the other hand, “ATM” leans more into that rhythmic beat that makes you want to dance and replay it immediately. Another track that really caught my attention was “Tiramisu,” which is about Toliver’s relationship with Kali Uchis, with whom he has been since 2021 and has a child with.

They’ve also collaborated on several songs together, like “Fantasy” and “4 Me,” which are songs that are a completely different style from the songs on Octane.

While I’ve personally had Octane on repeat, not everyone is impressed. Many critics have ranked the album relatively low, mainly noting that the production can feel a bit too safe and overly repetitive. For listeners who prefer more lyrical depth or experimentation, Octane may come across as pleasing but not particularly groundbreaking.

Some popular critics like Anthony Fantano called it Toliver’s worst album ever, or “Toliver-able,” giving it a 3/10 rating. But many audiences (including myself) gave it significantly higher ratings.

That being said, the divide in reception is actually interesting. Critics may rank it lower for lack of innovation, but for everyday listeners — especially students who just want good background music while studying, walking to class, or late-night CityCo runs — the consistency is part of the appeal. Not every album needs to be revolutionary. Sometimes being addictive and replayable is enough.

And honestly, if an album keeps me hooked enough to listen to it while writing about it, that alone proves its impact beyond the numbers.

