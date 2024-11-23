Delicious Thanksgiving Dishes To Wow Your Family

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

With Thanksgiving only a few days away, the pressure is on to cook the most mouth-watering main dishes, sides, and desserts.

Nobody wants to deal with the embarrassment of having an untouched dish at Thanksgiving dinner. As busy college students, it’s difficult to find dishes to impress the whole family while balancing the stress of final projects, papers, and the daunting finals season.

Whether you’re a seasoned cook or a beginner, here are some easy Thanksgiving Day dishes to whip up last minute to wow your whole family!