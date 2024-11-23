Delicious Thanksgiving Dishes To Wow Your Family

With Thanksgiving only a few days away, the pressure is on to cook the most mouth-watering main dishes, sides, and desserts.
Nobody wants to deal with the embarrassment of having an untouched dish at Thanksgiving dinner. As busy college students, it’s difficult to find dishes to impress the whole family while balancing the stress of final projects, papers, and the daunting finals season.
Whether you’re a seasoned cook or a beginner, here are some easy Thanksgiving Day dishes to whip up last minute to wow your whole family!
- Charcuterie board
Is every kitchen already packed or occupied? Charcuterie boards are the perfect solution, great for casual grazing before and after the main dinner. Plus, they’re incredibly easy to put together the day of. All you need to do is gather an assortment of cheeses, cured meats, fresh fruits, nuts, and crackers.
It’s key to channel your inner artist and arrange everything so the board looks as visually pleasing as possible. With a little attention to detail, your charcuterie board will be Instagram-worthy and sure to impress your family!
- cranberry sauce
Cranberry sauce is a staple of the iconic traditional Thanksgiving dinner and it’s easy to make. It’s sure to be a hit and can be served as a side or paired with turkey, stuffing, or dinner rolls. With just three ingredients—cranberries, brown sugar, and orange juice—this dish can be made up to a week ahead of Thanksgiving, so if you’re short on time on the day of, no worries!
- candied yams
Candied yams are my absolute favorite Thanksgiving dish. As my grandmother’s prized dish every Thanksgiving, they’re both incredibly delicious and easy to make.
To prepare candied yams, all you have to do is chop up sweet potatoes and slow-cook them in a candied mixture on the stovetop. The mixture includes brown sugar, butter, warm cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla extract, and orange juice concentrate.
With the perfect balance of sweetness and spice, this dish is sure to be a Thanksgiving Day favorite.
- buttery garlic green beans
This delicious dish only takes 15 minutes to make! To make it, sauté the green beans on a hot stovetop, add butter and minced garlic, and cook for 1-2 minutes, making sure the green beans are coated evenly. For a nice final touch, add lemon-pepper seasoning to the final product.
- pumpkin pie
You can’t have a Thanksgiving dinner without pumpkin pie for dessert!
To make one, start by preparing a pie crust and placing it in a pie dish. In a bowl, combine 1 can of pumpkin puree, 3/4 cup brown sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp ginger, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, a pinch of salt, 2 eggs, 1 cup evaporated milk, and 1/2 tsp vanilla. Pour the mixture into the crust and bake for 15 minutes.
It’s a simple, yet iconic dessert that’s a must-have on Thanksgiving Day.
With these crowd-pleasing dishes in your Thanksgiving spread, you’ll create memories that everyone will talk about long after the meal is over.
