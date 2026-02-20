Cute & Useless: Sonny Angels

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I like a useless trinket as much as the next person. Smiskis, Calico Critters, Miffy — I’m all in. In this category is another figure, equally cute and equally useless: Sonny Angels.

Launched in Japan in 2004 by creator Toru Soeya, the 3-inch cherubs were intended to bring simple joy to viewers, according to Prestige. The iconic design was based on cartoonist Rose O’Neill’s Kewpie Dolls. Soeya, of course, added animal-themed hats to his figures for the first release of Sonny Angels in “Animals Series Ver. 1,” and since then, the Sonny Angel brand has released 650 kinds of figures.

That was the beginning, but what’s the deal with Sonny Angels now? In 2026, they are iconic worldwide, being sold in 33 countries, and have experienced steady growth in popularity. This is partly because of their cult of fans who continuously support new series launches, and partly because of pop-culture moments like Bella Hadid sharing her collection of Sonny Angels in a now-deleted Instagram post, or the cherubs being featured on Saturday Night Live.

Over the years, I have been a fan of popular collectibles. From Shopkins and Funko Pops, to my current enjoyment of the previously mentioned Smiskis. While they are largely useless beyond their aesthetic value, I am still a consumer, and I’m fond of the items I purchase, so I keep buying them. Although characters like Sonny Angels look to test how much I’m willing to spend, with the various mystery boxes ranging from $10 to $30.

Nevertheless, while someone like me might sigh at the ridiculous pricing for a piece of plastic, Sonny Angels are continuously purchased by fans with large collections, no matter the price. At the time of writing, the hashtag #Sonnyangel has 444,000 posts on TikTok — a testament to the doll’s popularity. Unboxing videos, organization, collection tours, accessorizing with the toy, etc., are what make the toy so fun. It’s an item people connect over, and the large community of Sonny Angel lovers attributes it to simple pleasure.

I think there is something fun and refreshing about collecting toys like Sonny Angels; they evoke a childlike excitement and a great sense of mystery. Sonny Angels have been a lasting joy for decades, bringing easy smiles and amusement to all who encounter them.

You don’t need to collect all 650+ babies (or you could), but I think the Sonny Angel is fun, whether you have one or many. I encourage collectors to keep collecting, and for those who are unfamiliar, consider treating yourself to a surprise by getting one. Well, as the company states, “He may bring you happiness.”

What’s your favorite cute and useless collectible?

