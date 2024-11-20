Cute Places To Study Off-Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve found that I’m always more productive and study better when I’m in a unique location.

The environment sets the tone for getting things done, whether it’s a cozy café, a public library, or a trendy bookstore with a nice vibe. Being in a spot that feels inspiring and comfortable can make tackling those assignments and prepping for finals much more enjoyable (as much as it can be, anyway). Plus, it’s a great way to explore the city and get to know new places! Here are some of my favorite studying spots off-campus:

Capital One Café Located on Boylston Street near the Copley MBTA stop, Capital One Café is perfect for locking in and working, especially if you go with friends. They have many group tables on the top floor ideal for collaborative study sessions or group projects. The space is filled with natural light, and the modern design creates an uplifting atmosphere that helps you stay focused. Plus, they offer plenty of outlets for charging devices, so you won’t need to worry about your laptop dying mid-study session. If you need a break, you can grab a coffee or a snack from the café downstairs and recharge before diving back into your studies. Photo by Kristin Hardwick from StockSnap Jaho Coffee Roaster Jaho Coffee Roaster has multiple locations around Boston, and the biggest perk of working at this café is that it closes at 11 p.m., so it’s great for all you night owls! They serve everything from sandwiches to boba and smoothies, and it’s usually filled with working people, creating an inspiring atmosphere. The ambient lighting and cozy seating make it easy to settle in for a long session, and while it may not be the most aesthetic place, it is still my go-to recommendation for anyone looking for a spot to power through late-night study sessions. Photo by Helena Lopes from Unsplash Tatte It’s the place we all know and love, but I recommend going to the one on Clarendon Street, near the Copley MBTA stop. This is one of the bigger and lesser-known locations, making it much less crowded than the others. With plenty of seating options, from communal tables to cozy corners, it’s perfect for spreading your notes or working on your laptop. The high ceilings and chic décor create an airy, chill atmosphere that feels like a little escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Their menu is unbeatable—whether you’re in the mood for a hearty shakshuka, a fresh salad, or just a perfectly brewed latte with a flaky croissant, Tatte always has a treat to fuel your study session.

Whether you’re cramming for finals or just looking for a change of scenery to spark motivation, these cafés offer the ideal mix of productivity and comfort.

So grab your notes, treat yourself to a latte, and settle into one of these cozy spots to finish the semester strong!

