Curly Q’s: Tips & Tricks For Curly Travel

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It’s the season of spring breaks! Whether yours has come and gone, you’re currently enjoying a week free of academics, or you’re eagerly awaiting your travel plans, a large part of the time before break is spent thinking about what to pack.

It takes even more consideration if you’re flying to your destination with only a personal item and a carry-on, limiting your multi-product routine to 3.4 oz bottles and leaving little room for clothes, shoes, and souvenirs.

To prepare for the break, I like to style my curls as usual while I still have my pick of products, and then decide whether I want to refresh or rock the curls as they’ll lose their shape and structure over time. With that in mind, here are a few tips for working with your hair while operating with limited space and products.

These are just a few things I’ve done to make the most of limited liquids and space while still keeping my hair looking good during travel.

Curls and travel don’t have to be complicated!

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