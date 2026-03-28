Curly Q’s: Tips & Tricks For Curly Travel

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It’s the season of spring breaks! Whether yours has come and gone, you’re currently enjoying a week free of academics, or you’re eagerly awaiting your travel plans, a large part of the time before break is spent thinking about what to pack.
It takes even more consideration if you’re flying to your destination with only a personal item and a carry-on, limiting your multi-product routine to 3.4 oz bottles and leaving little room for clothes, shoes, and souvenirs.
To prepare for the break, I like to style my curls as usual while I still have my pick of products, and then decide whether I want to refresh or rock the curls as they’ll lose their shape and structure over time. With that in mind, here are a few tips for working with your hair while operating with limited space and products.
- Travel-Sized Containers and Products
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My first tip (if I decide to refresh) is to bring styling products, and I have two main ways I like to approach this method.
One way is to purchase TSA-sized container sets and de-pot some of your current product favorites into each container. With this method, you can reuse the containers on every trip, and also switch out the products for your go-tos. Both Target and Amazon have various affordable options!
My personal choice, however, is to buy travel-sized products. Whenever I’ve used travel containers in the past, I’ve always failed to finish them or completely forgotten what I put in them in the first place, and I’ve wasted the product.
If I do bring or buy something, I generally pick a reliable curl cream and an oil to use throughout the week if I know I’ll be somewhere humid. I’ll use the cream to retwist pieces back into ringlets, and the oil to tackle frizz, since I’m just using one other product.
Travel-sized product options of some personal favorites include: Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk To Go Mini Styling Set, Shea Moisture Smoothie Curl Enhancing Cream, and any Fenty Hair travel-sized product.
- Brushing Up On Hairstyles
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Another way I like to manage my hair while traveling or on vacation is to rotate hairstyles.
Sometimes I like to travel light and not bring any products. However, I don’t want to cause unnecessary damage to my hair by wetting and restyling it every day to reactivate my initial products, so I’ll bring items like shower caps, claw clips, and rubber bands.
During the beginning of my week, I’ll wear the curls I styled before I left. Once I’m about halfway through, I’ll use a claw clip to do a half-up/half-down look as the curls loosen. Towards the end of the trip, when it’s almost time to return home, I like to do a ponytail or one to two braids to keep my hair up before washday.
For claw clip styles, I like to use the Kitsch Medium Claw Clips or a pearly one from Amazon. My favorite rubber bands for braids are the Goody Forever bands because you can reuse them so many times without them snapping, and the Gimme Firm Hold Elastics for Thick Hair for loose ponytails.
- Protect Them When You’re Resting
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Would this be a Curly Q’s article if I didn’t mention wearing your bonnet? But seriously, whenever I’m at my house, a hotel, or not outside exploring wherever I’m visiting, I’m wearing my bonnet! This way, I won’t frizz up my hair against pillows or cushions and get to enjoy my curls longer, especially if I didn’t bring any products to refresh them.
If you don’t particularly enjoy bonnets — as they might be too hot or bulky — you might find silk scarves more comfortable! If you fold one diagonally and flip your head over, place the straight edge horizontally along the nape of your neck, then tie the two corners together (essentially an upside-down bandana), you can keep your hair up and away without worrying about lying on your side.
But make sure your scarf is actually silk! A lot of scarves from sites like Amazon are actually polyester, and that’s definitely not good for your hair. Here’s a scarf I’ve purchased that’s 100% silk and works amazingly.
These are just a few things I’ve done to make the most of limited liquids and space while still keeping my hair looking good during travel.
Curls and travel don’t have to be complicated!
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