Curly Q’s: Hair Growth, What’s Taking So Long?

If you feel like your curls have been stuck in a perpetual bob, you are not alone.

I’ve been stuck at the same length above my shoulders for as long as I can remember. Don’t get me wrong, I think curls at any length look fantastic, and who knows? Maybe I’ll choose to go back to my old length because I liked it better.

But, I can never know for sure until I’ve experienced, managed, and styled both. And that brings us to this article’s question and solution.

The Issue

According to Health.com, hair goes through four stages: growth, regression, resting, and shedding. It grows an average of half an inch per month, and 90% of it is in the anagen phase, or the active growth phase.

But if 90% of my hair is growing, why can’t I tell?

It could be due to underlying health conditions, deficiencies, or hormone imbalances. But if none of those apply, then the explanation lies elsewhere. A significant element when it comes to curly hair isn’t necessarily growing length, it’s retaining it.

Your hair is likely growing half an inch per month, but it could be breaking faster than it’s growing, so you don’t actually see any progress. (Honorable mention to the curly illusion when the growth forms a new ringlet, so it’s like nothing happened.)

Breakage could result from excessive split ends dividing all the way up the shaft, high-tension styles, or weak and damaged strands (Check out Curly Q’s: Frizz for more details on damaged curls).

Not all hair loss is cause for concern. More often than not, it’s completely normal, as our hair sheds daily.

What feels so precarious about curly hair is that, since it shouldn’t be brushed frequently, the shed hair gets caught in the other strands, so it won’t come out until it’s brushed, making it seem like a lot at once. It can also create larger knots within the hair that rip healthy hair.

My Tips

Now that we’ve covered potential issues, here’s how I’ve been attentive and improving my overall hair health and length retention:

First, I oil the ends of my hair every single day (and I genuinely mean every day) with a lightweight argan oil. I’ve also been mindful to wear a bonnet every night. Split ends are virtually unavoidable with natural wear, but I want to prevent any worsening and prioritize the length I already have.

When it comes to split ends, and this may be controversial, I cut whatever I find. If I’m bored sitting at my desk, I’ll look through some curl clumps for strands that feel dry or look really see-through at the ends. I don’t bluntly cut the entire curl, but cutting a few strands within the curls doesn’t make any noticeable difference.

It’s also possible (I only know this because I’ve unfortunately found multiple of my own) to have several splits on one strand all curling up and away, resembling tiny steps. My core belief is that it’s going to break off anyway, so I would rather trim it and create a healthy end.

Another routine I follow is oiling and massaging my scalp on wash days. I apply the Rosemary Oil from As I Am and the Ultimate Strength Serum from Camille Rose all over my scalp, then use a scalp massager with silicone spikes to stimulate blood flow and encourage the oils to soak into my scalp and hair. Once the oils have added some slip, I use a gentle brush to detangle my hair, and I let them sit for an hour or two.

*If you follow this tip, cleanse your hair well in the shower to ensure you get all the oils out. I also use the scalp massager in the shower to help with shampooing.*

Other things I’ve been doing daily are keeping up with vitamins and making sure I stay hydrated. If you want to go the supplement route, there are many kinds of biotin and keratin options. I’m just personally not a fan of pills or of remembering to take them. I also recommend keeping up on hair masks.

I’ve been doing these steps regularly since about mid-July, and I’ve noticed the most improvement around my hairline. My baby hairs are growing in longer and denser than before, which thankfully makes me appear less bald when I pull my hair back. I’ve also noticed my hair feels thicker all around, especially in a ponytail.

Of course, as with everything curly, it’s all subjective and a matter of trial and error. What works for some may not work for others, but I hope this is a different perspective on why it seems like the bob is eternal.

Short, long, or somewhere in between, your curls are always stunning.

