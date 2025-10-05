Coziest Fall Gaming Recs To Usher In The Autumn Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What comes to mind when we think of enjoying the fall season? Is it sprawling fields of pumpkin-picking heaven? Is it a brisk autumn hike during peak fall foliage? Perhaps a warm cup of anything with pumpkin spice?

All these fall activities are iconic, and people spend all year waiting for the season so they can finally indulge in their favorite autumnal pastime (I’m people.) But what if you could enjoy pumpkin picking, beautiful scenery, and autumn spookiness from the cozy warmth of your desk at home?

Here’s a list of five great games to play this autumn to bring the peak of the fall season to you!

Coral Island First on our list, a farming sim as iconic as Stardew Valley with a refreshing emphasis on sustainability: Coral Island. With the new 1.2 update, the game has added spooky outfits for an autumnal festival and multiplayer compatibility. Whether you’re aiming to grow the biggest pumpkin of all or bob for apples at the Harvest Festival, there are tons of fall-themed activities to get lost in. Wytchwood My next fall recommendation is Wytchwood, a crafting role-play game where you navigate through the pages of a fairytale as you explore a magical countryside filled with strange characters. The game’s unique storybook art style and investigative plot bring out the fall aesthetics of exploring change and tradition. Plus, who wouldn’t want to play as a potion-concocting witch during the fall? Costume Quest On the spookier side of things, Costume Quest is a great dive into experiencing the magic of Halloween night as a band of trick-or-treaters fight the forces of evil to bring peace back to Repugia. In this game brimming with childlike imagination, you complete quests, collect costumes, and transform into powerful champions to defeat your foes. I can’t think of better fall activities than defending All Hallows’ Eve from disappearing forever. Spiritfarer We all know fall represents a time of deep reflection and change. Sometimes, letting go is what makes our connections stronger. Spiritfarer is a heartwarming, cozy management game where you play as a ferry master to the deceased, caring for spirit friends before guiding them to the afterlife. This beautiful journey perfectly embodies the spirit of change during fall, and makes even the cold autumn evenings feel as warm as a cup of pumpkin-spiced chai. Scary Scream Escape! And for the last title on our list, Roblox enthusiasts will be happy to know they are not forgotten. Scary Scream Escape! is a Halloween-themed lobby where you not only navigate increasingly difficult obstacle courses, but must also do it while being chased down by Ghostface! If you were eyeing this list for something with plenty of jump scares, adrenaline-inducing chase scenes, and super spooky fun, this is a game you won’t want to miss out on. Photo by Ryan Miguel Capili from Pexels

The season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate fall than stepping into the immersion of cozy gaming?

Be sure to use the picks from this list to enhance your autumn fun!

