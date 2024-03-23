Comfortably Chic: Embracing Midwestern Athleisure

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Though Wisconsinites may be stereotyped as cheeseheads or notoriously friendly people who call drinking fountains “bubblers,” the true mark of a Midwesterner lies in their wardrobe.

The average Midwesterner prioritizes comfort over glamor, favoring brands like Aerie and Lululemon.

It wasn’t until I moved to Boston that I realized dressing in athleisure was unique to the Midwest. During my first few weeks at BU, I was among the few girls heading to class in leggings and sneakers.

When I attended Divine Savior Holy Angels, an all-girls Catholic high school in Wisconsin, I was granted a few days each year to dress out of uniform. And while you might think the night before an out-of-uniform day, girls would spend hours curating an ensemble, most arrived on these days with a messy bun, black leggings, and an oversized sweater.

Although I may be biased due to my two-year experience as an Aerie sales associate, I genuinely adore their brand. The promotion of body positivity, which dismantles unrealistic beauty standards, along with the aim of empowering women to feel good, deeply resonated with me.

Add that they offer delightfully cozy and casual clothing and underwear and it is easy to see the appeal.

The Midwestern approach to style centers around practicality. While one might argue that this ruins the chance for self-expression and creativity in one’s fashion choices, the versatility of athleisure not only provides comfort but boosts your self-confidence.

While I have drifted away from my Aerie fits, adopting a more East Coast aesthetic over time, I staunchly advocate for incorporating athleisure into your wardrobe. It’s a cute and stylish way to tackle your daily activities, whether or not you plan on working out. Especially on exam days, I opt for relaxed attire to prevent any discomfort.

You have the freedom to choose what you wear. Beyond outward appearances, the most crucial aspect is that you feel comfortable and confident in your outfit. Embracing your unique style choices fosters a sense of authenticity and empowerment in both your appearance and daily endeavors.

Channel your inner Midwestern and embrace your style while Staying comfy!

