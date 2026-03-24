Places In Japan To Visit (That Aren’t Tokyo, Kyoto, Or Osaka)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether it’s the famous Shibuya crossing, shopping at Donki, or delicious food, we’ve all seen countless TikToks and Instagram posts of influencers traveling to Japan.

Whenever I tell people at BU that I’m an exchange student from Tokyo, I’m always met with excited reactions and a flood of questions about ramen, convenience stores, and whether Shibuya really looks like it does on social media. I’m always so delighted to hear that Tokyo is on many people’s bucket lists, and from those who have visited before, “It’s so beautiful” is something I always hear.

While this is certainly true, I also want to bring attention to some destinations in Japan that are not the big three: Tokyo, Osaka, or Kyoto. Here are (other) places in Japan to visit!

Okinawa Okinawa is not very niche, but it is an amazing getaway destination if you are traveling to Japan in the summer. Known as the Hawaii of Japan, Okinawa has one of the world’s largest aquariums, beautiful beaches, and amazing local food, like fresh seafood and Okinawan soba. If you want a more local vibe, I recommend staying on the smaller islands of Okinawa, like Ishigaki and Miyakojima. Hakata Hakata, in my opinion, has the best ramen (no hate to Ichiran!). I suggest eating at locally owned ramen restaurants, as they tend to be very cozy and friendly compared to chain ramen restaurants that you can find in Tokyo. Most restaurants are open late, so they are the perfect option for late-night snacks after a long day of walking around the city. Photo by 8-Low Ural from Unsplash Kamikochi If you’re a nature lover, Kamikochi is a must-visit. Located in the Northern Japan Alps, this highland valley offers challenging treks as well as easy hikes through forests, with views of beautiful mountain peaks and crystal-clear rivers. It’s the perfect place to go if you want a break from busy cities like Tokyo! Nara Located less than an hour by train from Kyoto, Nara is an excellent day trip destination. I recommend visiting Nara Park, which is home to over 1200 wild deer. You can buy special biscuits to feed them, and they’ll actually bow to you (very polite)! They are usually tame but can be aggressive and chase tourists, speaking from personal experience. Kanazawa If you’re looking for a nostalgic vibe, Kanazawa is a must-visit! One of the highlights is the Kenrokuen Garden, considered one of the most beautiful gardens in Japan. Its historic streets are also perfect for long walks and watching cherry blossoms, and you can possibly stop by traditional sweet shops on the way. Kanazawa is perfect for lovers of history, gardens, and Japanese culture. Anthony DELANOIX/Unsplash

Have fun exploring Japan!

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