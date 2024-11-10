Celebrity-Made Products In Your Makeup Bag: Why We Can’t Resist Beauty Lines

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, it has started to seem like everyone has their own makeup line these days.

From A-list actors to chart-topping singers, and even TikTok stars, the beauty industry has been taken over by influencers with major platforms and is now the hottest celebrity side hustle. At this point, it feels like if you don’t have your own makeup line, you’re not a “true” celebrity. But the major question seems to be: why are we, the consumers, buying into it?

Let’s start with talking about the sheer volume of celebrity beauty brands.

As for famous personalities creating their own makeup lines, the industry seems to have started with Kylie Jenner and her iconic lip kits. Rihanna then followed shortly behind her by introducing Fenty Beauty—revolutionizing inclusivity with a plethora of foundation shades.

Fast forward a few years to the present and it feels like you cannot scroll through Instagram without seeing a celebrity promoting their latest mascara, lipstick, or highlighter. Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty, Hailey Bieber gave us rhode skin, and even Harry Styles dabbled in the beauty world with Pleasing.

Again, we circle back to the question of why consumers are so obsessed with these celebrity brands. Let’s be real: it’s not just about the makeup.

When we buy a product from someone like Rihanna, we’re not just buying foundation, we’re buying a little piece of RiRi herself. It’s the allure of celebrity culture. We’re not just buying and wearing makeup, we’re channeling their vibe, their confidence, their “cool factor.” Makeup products are the ultimate fan purchase.

Yet, as more celebrities jump on the beauty bandwagon, it’s getting harder to keep up. Is every product groundbreaking? Not always. But do customers care? Not really!

As long as they can say they’re wearing the same lipstick as their favorite star, they’re happy to swipe their credit card. So, whether these products are truly innovative or just another way for celebrities to cash in, we’re hooked.

After all, who wouldn’t want to feel like a superstar, even if it’s just with a little makeup?

