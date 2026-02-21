The Cafe Connoisseur

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When heading to a new city, one might feel urged to explore the historical landmarks or visit a museum, both of which are important and cater to the majority of things to do. Personally, when I set foot in a new city, I have an itch to find a cafe spot. I find this can be satisfied with some investment and research on a city’s available cafes.

Thus, I created a small list of spots that I personally love in Boston. Mind you, I am not getting paid for these advertisements. What are my credentials, you ask? I worked as a barista at Tous les Jours, so I suppose I know a fair share.

When studying, who doesn’t love to romanticize the time spent? Unfortunately, the Boston cafe and late-night study spot scenery is weak. Most cafes close around 5-6 p.m., and that is quite literally my prime time to start studying.

Located on Newbury Street is a personal favorite: Thinking Cup. It is open Mondays through Thursdays until 7 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays until 9 p.m. Thinking Cup offers a variety of pastries, food, and drinks. In addition, they offer seasonal drinks and custom grilled cheese sandwiches. My personal go-to is the honey cinnamon latte and the salted chocolate chip cookie — which are absolutely divine. Once you get your food and drink, you can sit there for hours doing work. It’s guaranteed!

Matcha has been at an all-time high. You know it. I know it. Even my grandmother knows it. So it is quite important to get a nice, hand-whisked drink using ceremonial matcha imported straight from Japan, right?

Downtown, Ogawa Coffee offers one of the best matchas in Boston. Would you have to pay a limb for a drink? 100%. Is it worth it from time to time? Absolutely. Other than matcha, the cafe offers matcha-centered pastries and sandwiches. It is the perfect spot to get some work done earlier in the day.

Another favorite matcha spot of mine is Phin Coffee. Be careful! It is a Vietnamese cafe, offering a variety of pastries, Vietnamese food, and even Vietnamese coffee! When there, be sure to try the coconut coffee — it gives you a life-changing caffeine rush.

The last coffee spot I have is the Clear Flour Bread. They offer absolutely divine pastries and breads paired with delicious drinks — who could ask for more? Definitely not me! Their menu is constantly changing, offering weekly and seasonal specials. Unfortunately, this spot does not offer much space, so you will have to find another area to get some work done. But it is a wonderful treat to have.

Wow! That is it for now!

Of course, I will have more cafe spots to post in the future. And to whoever is reading this, I wish you an easy and amazing semester at school!

