Budget-Friendly Spring Break Adventures In Boston

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

With spring break just around the corner, it’s time to start planning your adventures.

While many people might be hitting the road or catching flights to far-off destinations, there’s no need to fret if you plan to stay in Boston. The city offers plenty of budget-friendly activities that will keep you entertained without extensive travel.

From exploring mesmerizing marine life to indulging in creative workshops, there’s something for everyone here. Keep reading for some of Boston’s fantastic activities that will make your spring break unforgettable.

New England Aquarium One of my favorite places in Boston is the New England Aquarium. With tickets at $39, it’s an affordable way to spend the day wandering through the exhibits and watching the vibrant sea life. The Giant Ocean Tank is particularly mesmerizing! It’s a massive, four-story cylindrical tank that houses an array of marine animals, including sea turtles, cownose rays, and reef fish. The sea lions and penguins always bring a smile to my face! It’s a fantastic spot to learn more about our oceans and the creatures that inhabit them—perfect for a spring break adventure! Noelle Australia on Unsplash Candle Making Workshop If you’re looking for a unique and relaxing activity, the candle-making workshop at Candlefish in Back Bay is a great choice. For $60 per person, you’ll get to craft unique candles while learning about different scents and techniques. This hands-on experience is both relaxing and rewarding, leaving you with a beautiful, personalized souvenir to take home. Courtesy of Wayfair Tufting Rugs and Decorating Tutuland in Allston is a treasure trove of creative activities. You can try your hand at tufting rugs (which is surprisingly therapeutic!) or create a poured paint masterpiece on your choice of canvas or sculpted bear. They also offer decorating options for items like phone cases, mirrors, and picture frames. Most activities are under $100, excluding the larger rug options, making it an inexpensive way to explore your creative side. Whether you’re looking to create a statement piece or a charming keepsake, Tutuland offers endless possibilities for artistic expression. Photo by C. Z. Shi from Unsplash Arts and Crafts Craft Loft in Cambridge is your go-to destination for arts and crafts activities. You can attend a workshop or simply walk in and create something special. If you’re interested in a workshop, you can choose from options like needlework, book binding, stamp carving, creating a resin tray, or designing a dice set. Walk-in crafts include painting, string art, terrarium design, ceramic painting, mosaic creation, and resin bookmarks. Most activities are reasonably priced and won’t exceed $100 per person, providing an exciting and affordable way to unleash your inner artist.

Have a fun spring break!

