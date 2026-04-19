BU Bucket List: 15 Experiences Every Student Should Try Before Graduating

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Boston University offers much more than lectures, assignments, and exams. Being located in the middle of Boston means having access to an entire city of experiences alongside academic life. Between the Charles River views, the busy energy of Commonwealth Avenue, and the variety of student events happening across campus, there are certain moments that define the BU experience.

Before graduating, here are 15 experiences every BU student should try at least once.

ROMANTICIZE A SUNSET ON THE BU BEACH Put your phone on airplane mode, grab takeout, sit by the Charles River, and watch the sky turn pink. Bonus points if you journal, have a deep conversation, or reflect dramatically on your life choices. ATTEND A BU HOCKEY GAME AT AGGAINIS ARENA Even if you don’t understand hockey, you will understand the vibes. Paint your face, learn the chants, lose your voice. The student section energy is chaotic in the best way. Alexandra Kallfelz WALK DOWN COMMONWEALTH AVE. IN THE FALL When the leaves change color and the weather cools, Comm Ave. becomes one of the most scenic parts of campus. Walking the long tree-lined stretch connecting BU’s colleges feels especially memorable in the fall. EXPLORE BOSTON USING THE GREEN LINE One of BU’s advantages is its location. Hop on the Green Line and explore neighborhoods like the North End, Beacon Hill, or Cambridge. Each area offers a different side of Boston that many students don’t fully experience until they venture off campus. GO TO SPLASH AND JOIN A NEW CLUB At the beginning of each semester, Splash introduces students to hundreds of campus organizations. Even if you already have commitments, joining an unexpected club can lead to new friendships and experiences outside of your academic major. SURVIVE (AND BOND OVER) A SNOWY COMM AVE. WALK There is nothing quite like trekking through the slush at 8 a.m. to get to class. It builds character. Complain about it with strangers and laugh about it later. It is a shared BU trauma. Photo by Emanuel Hahn from Stocksnap ATTEND AN EVENT AT MARSH PLAZA Marsh Plaza often becomes the center of campus activity, hosting cultural celebrations, performances, and student organization events. Stopping by these events is a great way to experience the diversity and energy of the BU community. TRY LOCAL RESTAURANTS ON CAMPUS From quick lunch spots to late-night food runs, the restaurants around BU become part of many students’ routines. Finding a few favorite places near campus is almost a rite of passage for BU students. HOST A GIRLS’ NIGHT Between busy class schedules and internships, it’s easy to forget to slow down and spend quality time with friends. Hosting a simple girls’ night, whether it’s a movie night, cooking dinner together, or doing face masks and catching up, often becomes one of the most memorable parts of college. These small moments with friends are what we will remember most after graduation. VISIT A BOSTON MUSEUM WITH YOUR STUDENT ID Boston is home to several world-class museums, many of which offer discounted or free admission for students. Taking advantage of these opportunities is a great way to experience the city’s art and culture. EXPERIENCE THE FIRST WARM DAY OF SPRING ON THE BU BEACH After a long Boston winter, the first truly warm day feels like a campus-wide celebration. Bring blankets, snacks, and music to BU beach and spend the afternoon outside. It’s one of those moments when the entire campus seems to come alive again after months of cold weather. RUN (OR WALK) THE BOSTON MARATHON ROUTE THROUGH CAMPUS Every April, the Boston Marathon passes right through Comm Ave. Whether you go out to cheer for runners or try jogging or running a marathon, it is a cool reminder that BU sits along one of the world’s most famous marathon routes. Rosemary Ketchum WATCH THE SUNRISE AFTER A LATE NIGHT ON CAMPUS Whether it’s after finishing a big assignment, celebrating the end of finals, or just staying up talking with friends, watching the sunrise over the Charles River or along Comm Ave. can be surprisingly memorable. It’s a quiet moment that makes the city feel completely different from the usual busy daytime campus. TAKE PHOTOS AROUND CAMPUS BEFORE GRADUATION As graduation approaches, take time to revisit your favorite spots on campus for photos. Locations like BU Beach, Marsh Plaza, and Comm Ave. hold special memories from all the years spent at BU. REFLECT ON YOUR TIME AT BU BEFORE LEAVING CAMPUS Before graduation, take a moment to pause and reflect on your time at BU. Walking across campus one last time often brings back memories of classes, friendships, and experiences that shaped your college years.

Being a student at BU means learning both inside and outside the classroom.

The city, the campus, and the people you meet along the way all become part of the experience.

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