This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Warning: Some spoilers ahead!

Our favorite frazzled English woman, Bridget Jones, may quite possibly be the most relatable romantic comedy character for us women who never seem to “have it together.” She says the wrong thing at the wrong time, frequently self-sabotages, feels everlastingly behind in life, and has the worst taste in men.

Yet, she gets her happy ending, even with a sadistically bumpy path along the way. As a self-proclaimed hot mess myself, Jones is the patron saint of unapologetically imperfect women. Her story demonstrates that someone can love us “just the way we are.”

Bridget Jones’s Diary, starring Renée Zellweger as the titular character, follows a single 32-year-old publicity assistant living in London. After a disastrous New Year’s party at her parent’s home, where she is humiliated by a childhood acquaintance, Mark Darcy, she begins a journey of self-improvement, as detailed in her diary.

She is determined to lose weight, smoke less, drink less, and famously, “not form romantic attachments to alcoholics, workaholics, commitment phobics, peeping toms, megalomaniacs, emotional f*ckwits, or perverts.”

This plan goes well for her until she falls into a rendez-vous with her boss, the womanizing Daniel Cleaver. While I won’t detail the downfall of their relationship (he cheats), it ends with one of the most empowering moments in rom-com history where Bridget quits her job while “Respect” by Arethra Franklin plays in the background. She states, “… if staying here means working within 10 yards of you, frankly, I’d rather have a job wiping Saddam Hussein’s arse.”

Bridget Jones, the mess that she is, is an empowering and unexpectedly great role model because she demonstrates self-respect, even in the face of a man far more powerful than she is. Rather than sulking (even though she does a great deal of that throughout the film, alongside a bottle of vodka), she resolutely decides to chase a different dream — becoming a TV journalist.

My favorite part of this film is obviously the unexpected romance between Bridget Jones and Mark Darcy. Throughout the whole film, she claims to loathe him, find him dull, and have been fed lies about him by his former best-man Daniel Cleaver. (If you haven’t caught on yet, this film is a retelling of Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen.)

Although Jones and Darcy are polar opposites — he is dignified, stoic, organized, and well-respected — they fall for each other after many miscommunications and obstacles. He claims to “like her just the way she is.” Plus, the love triangle that breaks out between Cleaver, Darcy, and Jones is extraordinarily entertaining, with an unforgettable scene that bursts out between Mark and Daniel towards the end of the film.

Although the whole film’s premise surrounds Jone’s desire to adapt to society’s standards, she finds self-acceptance. This occurs not only through being loved by Darcy, but also through her own accomplishments and personal revelations.

The message of the film is that you can’t escape yourself or become a new person, but instead become the best version of yourself — the one who finds self-acceptance. Additionally, you can’t expect to find real love with someone that doesn’t accept you for who you are.

Other than the lovey-dovey elements of this film (which is determined to be less sappy and more realistically, disastrously hilarious), Bridget Jones’s Diary makes me laugh out loud, a rare occurrence with some rom-coms. Renée Zellweger’s performance of Bridget Jones even garnered her an Academy Awards nomination for Best Actress!

This film is not your regular rom-com, it is a staple in British pop culture and showcases a different kind of woman as the protagonist.

Don’t miss out on this uniquely relatable, hilarious, and heartwarming film!

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