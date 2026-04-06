Boston’s Rise Of City Chic: Cool Girl Holy Grails

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Slouchy tops, knee-high boots, and the notorious black leather jacket are all indicators of the classic “city chic” aesthetic trending on social media. But they’ve been staples of the Boston uniform and of your typical city girl. Combining urbanism, classiness, and effortlessness has long been an aesthetic and has now become a lifestyle.

That being said, if you need to elevate or change your style, here are my cool girl essentials as a student living in Boston who’s a little too passionate about looking and feeling put together.

City bag (leather is a must)

Sick of a backpack ruining your outfits? Any slouchy bag makes carrying your school supplies a bit more bearable. If you really want a classic, invest in a black leather bag that can be used as both a school tote and a going-out accessory. What makes them so versatile is that they’re the easiest to personalize, so “Jane-Birkenifying” your bag with a lace bow or an elaborate keychain will definitely elevate your style. Need a recommendation? Brands such as Samo Ondoh and Angelkiss offer large bags that stand out from the navy blue Longchamp bags on campus (and are not too pricey either)! Dimi Boutselis / Her Campus

French hair accessories

As someone who hates going out without their hair styled but is always rushing to get ready in the mornings, French hair clips are my solution. They are so elegant yet easy to use, and there are so many different styles other than a generic claw clip. Get yourself a French hairpin for a classy bun, or an oval clip if you want to upgrade your half-up hairstyles. Even simple barrettes can do a lot to tailor your look!

Muted nude lip combo

A staple for any look and season. Girls keeping up with the recent K-Beauty trends know that a cool nude lippie is all the rage, especially paired with a toasty makeup look. To achieve this style, cover your lips with concealer, invest in a neutral lipliner that contours your lips, and layer it with a desaturated lip gloss that’s paler than your lips. Popular products for this particular lip combo include Rom&nd’s Glasting Color Lipgloss in shade “Cream,” Heart Percent’s Dote on Mood Lineproof Lip Pencil in shade “Rose Cotton,” e.l.f.’s Glow Reviver Plumping Lip Oil in shade “Major Mauve,” and MAC’s Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Hydrating Lipstick in shade “Alone Time.” Dids

Digicam

A must-have for when you go out, a digital camera captures so many memories of your college life and is immensely useful for those Instagram photo dumps! Nearly all my photos in Boston were taken with a cheap digital camera I got from Amazon, and the quality is amazing. It’s also a great way to introduce yourself to new people, because everyone loves taking pictures using digital cameras! This is definitely a necessity for a city girl’s digital diary.

Travel-sized perfume

Scent is such a powerful yet underrated factor in first impressions and lasting perceptions. As a perfume enthusiast, a travel perfume is vital every time I go out. This might sound performative, but the more niche the scent, the more people will be drawn to you! Having a signature scent is always a fun way to curate your individuality and offers various ways to express yourself. Additionally, there’s always a moment when you feel like you smell, etc., so having a nice travel perfume on hand is super useful, whether it’s because you’re affected by the school air or are sweating during a night out. If you’re looking for some unique scent profiles, I recommend brands like DedCool if you’re looking for gourmands (their Mochi Milk is my all-time favorite); Jo Malone for fresher scents; Le Labo for botanical scents; and Diptyque for unisex fragrances. Photo by Siora Photography from Unsplash

Vintage jewelry stacks (lots of them)

I genuinely cannot live without accessories. What better way to upgrade your outfit than with a sick jewelry stack? Whether it’s necklace layers or copious bangles, it’s such a chic yet easy way to refine your fits and add a bit of personality. Thrifted jewelry especially provides you with a vintage touch, and is also cheap! One of the most slept-on accessories is wristwatches. A dainty, rectangular vintage wristwatch is both versatile and classy! I managed to thrift a beautiful silver wristwatch at Boston’s Select Markets at a reasonable price that has now become a staple in my jewelry stack.

Lace detailing

I’ve lately been getting a lot of inspiration from recent Pinterest and TikTok It girls’ casual outfits. Lace detailing has been rising in popularity when accessorizing online. A little peek of lace is always an easy way to make your outfits more detailed and thought-out. My favorite way to incorporate lace into my everyday outfits is by layering lace pieces on top of each other. I recommend Uniqlo’s recent release of Lace High Rise Briefs, which are perfect for that peeking-out lace band under low-rise jeans, and various colors of lace tights under monotone outfits when you want a touch of color! There’s a reason why sheer lace tops, like those from Intimissimi, have been all the rage lately.

Handcream

I can’t count how many times my friends and I have complained about having dry hands. Especially with Boston’s cold weather, hand cream is so useful to keep in your bag. With the same logic as having a signature scent, hand cream makes you memorable. Too many times, my friends ask me for my hand cream for two reasons: their hands are dry, and simply because it smells good! Brands like L’Occitane and Bath & Body Works provide cheap yet delicious-smelling hand creams. But if you’re feeling a little bougie, your favorite luxury brands definitely have their signature hand creams as well. Photo by Moose Photos from Pexels

Blue-light glasses

Blue-light glasses are genuinely a lifesaver for any student. After a long day of studying where you stare at your laptop all day, having a pair of glasses saves you from eye strain and migraines. Plus, getting cute frames makes you feel extra office siren and provides a way to switch things up without damaging your eyes. I usually keep a cheap pair of blue-light glasses in my bag on days I have dry eyes and know I’ll be locked in for the day.

Lash clusters