Boston Thrift Stores To Visit This Spring

According to an article published by Earth.org (https://earth.org/fast-fashions-detrimental-effect-on-the-environment/), 92 million tonnes of clothing waste ends in landfills as a result of fast fashion.

Fast fashion is a topic that has been recently circulating online, as people are becoming more aware of the what issues it brings with it. As seen in the Business Insider, the fashion industry is responsible for 10% of global emissions.

With warm weather right around the corner, I know you’ll be looking to add to your wardrobe, so here are some thrifting recommendations in and around the Boston area!

The Attic Located in Cambridge and right near Harvard University, The Attic has an eclectic, playful atmosphere filled with so many great jackets, sweaters, and skirts for reasonable prices. Check it out the next time you’re across the river! In the meantime, check out their Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/atticvintagema Vivant vintage Located in Allston, Vivant Vintage is just a short bus ride away from campus! Come here if you’re looking for more of a rugged-vibe. They sell lots of denim and outerwear! Perfect for the winter months. You can find more information on their Instagram @vivantvintage! Fenway Flea During the warmer months in Boston, head to Fenway Flea! Fenway Flea is an outdoor market near the Time Out Market. It is a great place to hang out and look through different vendors’ products, listen to music, and meet new people! While we wait for sunshine to hit Boston, you can get a sense of the vibes from their Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fenwayflea Photo by Tim Mossholder from Unsplash groovy thrifty If you’re looking for retro clothes reminiscent of the 80s and 90s, Groovy Thrifty in Allston is the perfect stop for you! For more information, visit: https://www.instagram.com/groovythrifty covet Covet has multiple locations around Boston in Beacon Hill, BackBay, and Southie (South Boston). They are a consignment shop, so the selection is more curated. Next time you’re in any of these locations, or on your next Newbury Street visit, make sure to stop by! For a sneak peek of what Covet has to offer, visit @covetconsignment on Instagram. freestocks

There’s a wide range of thrift shops near campus that will have unique items that you can add to your wardrobe. By shopping second-hand, you are reducing the amount of clothes in circulation that could go to landfills.

Shopping second-hand is an opportunity to curate your closet while positively impacting the environment.

Thrifting is the perfect activity to do with friends to welcome in the spring season!

