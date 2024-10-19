Fog has begun to invite itself into my formerly sun-soaked mornings. Boston’s fall season now marks its territory on the leaf-covered staircase by my apartment, and pumpkin-spice-everything-nice lattes are lined up in the Starbucks order pick-up pile. I even opt to wait on the unreliable T to protect me from frigid winds, since I have no interest in my hair whipping across my face as I walk to campus.
But, on that same note… it’s the perfect time for Harry Potter reruns and Buzzfeed Sorting Hat quizzes.
Harry Potter has always been my favorite film series, not in the same way as a millennial obsessed with everything Disney, but maybe something very akin to it. I once got the chance to pick out my very own wand at Ollivanders Wand Shop at Universal Studios and have never felt the same sense of magic since.
Now that I’m in Boston, I’m determined to cultivate that same Hogwarts aesthetic. With midterms underway, I’d love to study somewhere where spells and potions might have been cast in an alternate universe. This city has some great spots and I feel obligated to share them with my other Harry Potter lovers!
- Boston Public Library (Copley Square)
-
Starting with the most generic spot, the Boston Public Library is a go-to Hogwarts-esque staple. With its grand reading rooms, towering bookshelves, and historical architecture, the BPL feels like Hogwarts’ library, especially in the Bates Hall Reading Room, with its long wooden tables and green lamps.
If only there were a forbidden section with spells on enchanting my professors to give me an A on every test…
- Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum
-
With its indoor courtyard, antique furniture, and medieval artifacts, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum resembles a castle. Plus, it’s close to BU’s South Campus and students get discounted admission fees, so be sure to take advantage!
- Beacon Hill
-
The cobblestone streets, brick row houses, and antique lanterns make Beacon Hill a magical part of Boston that resembles Diagon Alley’s charm. The historic architecture and narrow alleyways could fit perfectly in the wizarding world, but sadly, there aren’t any shops with Nimbus 2000s in stock.
- Trinity Church
-
The gothic-style Trinity Church, with its detailed stone carvings, stained-glass windows, and majestic arches, could easily be part of Hogwarts’ Great Hall!
After a day of shopping on Newbury Street or at the Prudential Center, take a moment to step inside and picture yourself with a vault full of Gringotts gold—because let’s be honest, you’ve probably spent it all by now!
- Boston Athenaeum
-
One of the oldest libraries in the U.S., the Athenaeum’s collection of rare books and classic design gives it a secret society vibe. The spiral staircase and beautiful bookshelves are definitely worth the trip!
- Old North Church
-
Its bell tower, dark wood pews, and centuries-old atmosphere give Old North Church the feeling of a hidden meeting place. It’s close to the infamous Mike’s Pastry too!
- Longfellow House-Washington’s Headquarters
-
The Longfellow House, a historic mansion with period furnishings and literary history, has the same enchanting air as a Hogwarts professor’s residence. It’s easy to imagine Dumbledore living in a place like this.
- King’s Chapel
-
Last but not least, King’s Chapel’s dark, imposing stone structure and candlelit interiors make the historic chapel feel as if it’s straight out of Hogwarts!
I hope this list satisfies my fellow aspiring witches and wizards! Take a trip to these gems and enjoy the season.
