This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Fog has begun to invite itself into my formerly sun-soaked mornings. Boston’s fall season now marks its territory on the leaf-covered staircase by my apartment, and pumpkin-spice-everything-nice lattes are lined up in the Starbucks order pick-up pile. I even opt to wait on the unreliable T to protect me from frigid winds, since I have no interest in my hair whipping across my face as I walk to campus.

But, on that same note… it’s the perfect time for Harry Potter reruns and Buzzfeed Sorting Hat quizzes.

Harry Potter has always been my favorite film series, not in the same way as a millennial obsessed with everything Disney, but maybe something very akin to it. I once got the chance to pick out my very own wand at Ollivanders Wand Shop at Universal Studios and have never felt the same sense of magic since.

Now that I’m in Boston, I’m determined to cultivate that same Hogwarts aesthetic. With midterms underway, I’d love to study somewhere where spells and potions might have been cast in an alternate universe. This city has some great spots and I feel obligated to share them with my other Harry Potter lovers!

I hope this list satisfies my fellow aspiring witches and wizards! Take a trip to these gems and enjoy the season.

