Boston Matcha Recommendations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Matcha lattes are a bit controversial, with some people saying the tea tastes like grass and others, like myself, being loyal defenders of it. Before conclusively picking a side, I think everyone should make the effort to try a few matcha lattes from different places. We’re very lucky to have an infinite number of options for tea and coffee in the Boston area. After having tried quite a few Boston matchas, these are my top picks.

1. Matcha Cafe Maiko

Matcha Cafe Maiko in the Fenway area easily comes in first place for me. Though their lattes are on the pricey side, I think they’re absolutely worth it. The matcha flavor is strong and smooth, with a bold green color indicating both high quality and a good matcha-to-milk ratio. There’s no bitter or sour aftertaste either.

Their menu offers a wide variety of matcha options, ranging from simple lattes and seasonal flavors to delicious soft serve. I once had an incredible banana pudding matcha at Maiko, with a generous helping of banana pudding on top. I still think about it almost a year later! As a bonus, the cafe has lots of seating options, making it a great place to catch up with friends or get some work done.

2. Kyo Matcha

My second favorite place to grab a matcha is at Kyo Matcha in Boston University’s South Campus, especially since it’s so close to my apartment. Like Maiko, Kyo has a wide variety of lattes and soft-serve options, but they also have a variety of house-made pastries.

Last year, my roommates and I would go to Kyo at least once a week for their soft serve, always ordering the Matcha and Milk Swirl. Their matcha is consistent, high quality, and makes for a great pick-me-up. As an added benefit, their staff is always very friendly, and the overall cafe atmosphere is social and laid back.

3. Other Recommendations

I’ve also heard great things about the matcha at Maruichi Select in Brookline, which is next on my list of cafes to try. If you’re in a rush or looking for something simpler, Pavement and Blank Street are classic Boston chains where you can get a great, reliable matcha.

Next time you’re craving a good matcha, check out one of my spots!

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