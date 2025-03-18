Boston Concerts You Won’t Want To Miss This Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While summer might be on the back burner for many college students and Bostonians, it will be here faster than you think. To help pass the time, concerts are one of the best ways to spend time with friends and family. If you are in Boston over the summer, check out these upcoming concerts!

The weeknd – After hours til Dawn Tour Unsplash The “After Hours til Dawn Tour” featuring Playboi Carti and Mike Dean will be held at Gillette Stadium on June 10-11 at 7 p.m. Following Abel Tesfaye’s recent statements on his retirement from his music persona as The Weeknd, you don’t want to miss this opportunity to see him perform his final album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” live. Tyler, the Creator – CHROMAKOPIA: The World Tour Sebastian Ervi Tyler’s new album, “CHROMAKOPIA,” is set to play at TD Garden on July 8-9 at 7:30 p.m. It will feature both Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. Whether you’ve been a longtime fan or are just getting into Tyler, the Creator’s music, this is a concert you won’t want to miss! Be sure to get your tickets now and get ready to rage! Goo Goo Dolls – Summer Anthem Tour Photo by Anthony DELANOIX from Unsplash Old and new fans can visit the Goo Goo Dolls at their concert on July 29 at the Leader Bank Pavilion, featuring the rock band Dashboard Confessional. With their unforgettable music and nostalgia, this concert promises an amazing live experience filled with emotion and strong energy. This incredible band still captures our hearts with powerful lyrics, stage presence, and countless hits like Iris, Black Balloon, and Slide. Don’t forget to grab tickets and sing along to the songs that have defined a generation! Tate McRae – Miss Possessive Tour Hanny Naibaho via Unsplash To end summer with a bang, Tate McRae comes to TD Garden on August 26-27, featuring special guest Alessi Rose. McRae’s latest album, “So Close To What,” has marked a pivotal moment in her music career. This studio album draws inspiration from different genres, with early 2000s pop and R&B influences. Be sure to see her live to conclude your summer and listen to a variety of her different chart-topping songs! Make sure to take a look through different ticket sellers like SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, and Ticketmaster to get tickets to some of these amazing concerts this summer!

I hope you get the opportunity to see these fantastic performances!

