Books I’ll Be Reading This Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love summer for many reasons. The opportunity to head back home for a few months after the chaos (and fun) of college is something I’m definitely looking forward to. For me, summer is meant to be a time of R&R; a reset in a way. Although I’ll be spending most of my time working a part-time job and being with my hometown friends, I want to make sure I carve out time to feed my mind, too.

During the school year, I tend to get so caught up in work and social events that I completely forget to read for leisure. Reading used to be my favorite thing to do as a kid (before homework derailed that plan), so now I want to make up for the missed time as a college student returning home for a few months. Here are my picks for the summer.

My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante This is a book I initially started over winter break, but never had time to get into. Every time I sat down to read, I couldn’t get myself to focus. Now, I want to read this book in the summer, as that probably fits the vibe better anyhow. My Brilliant Friend is the first novel in Elena Ferrante’s four-book series, the Neapolitan Novels. The series follows the lifelong friendship of two women, Elena and Lila, from childhood into adolescence and eventually adulthood. Set in a poor neighborhood in Naples, Italy, in the 1950s, the story intimately portrays themes of female friendship, class, gender, and societal constraints on women. I’m excited to sit down and properly get into this read. Photo by Blaz Photo from Unsplash Normal People by Sally Rooney I deeply regret not reading this book before watching the popular Hulu TV series starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, which I’m completely obsessed with. I am a firm believer in reading the book before the adaptation, and I’ve put this novel off for way too long. Normal People is famous on the internet. Written by Sally Rooney, an Irish author, it follows a complicated relationship between Connell and Marianne, starting in their late high school years through their time at Trinity College Dublin. The two share a magnetic connection and showcase important life themes like class difference, gender, and family dynamics throughout the show. Now, I’m making it my goal for the summer to read the novel so I can get the full experience. I hope to further understand the inner workings of Marianne and Connell’s minds by reading this text. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong Although this might seem a little heavy for a summer book, I feel it’s one I must read. Written as an unsent letter from a young American-Vietnamese man to his illiterate mother, Ocean Vuong explores his family’s history and themes of race, sexuality, and trauma in his novel. It is meant to be emotionally raw and lyrical in its writing, which is what I always love about Vuong’s literary style. The novel covers his search for identity in a semi-autobiographical format, and I’m incredibly excited to dig into this on a cool summer day. A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith Shamefully, this is another read I’ve heard great things about that has been sitting on the bookshelf in my childhood bedroom, waiting to be picked up. Written as a 1943 classic coming-of-age novel, an imaginative and observant girl grows up in poverty in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Following her family struggles, the realities of urban life, and the search for hope amidst great difficulty, a resilient tree acts as a symbol, growing in an unlikely place. I’m excited to dig into this story because it seems different from anything I’ve ever read, which is always something that intrigues me when I pick out a book. It’s been sitting on my shelf for far too long! I hope to get a glimpse into the protagonist Francie’s world. Unsplash East of Eden by John Steinbeck I’ve been hearing endless good things about East of Eden, a classic novel that takes place in California’s Salinas Valley. Following the intertwined lives of two families, the Trasks and the Hamiltons, East of Eden explores the ideas of good vs. evil, free will, and is framed as a modern retelling of the story of Cain and Abel. I’m looking forward to this read because the idea of following two families seems quite interesting to me, and I’m intrigued by the kind of points of view I’ll get access to. I find myself wondering if it will be fast-paced or the kind of book that takes time to break into… I guess there’s only one way to find out!

This summer, I encourage all of us to take more time out of our days to settle down with a book. It quiets the mind and forces you to slow down and do something for yourself.

Try out some of these recommendations. I know I will!

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