Blonde Baddies: 5 Women In Fiction Subverting Stereotypes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The creative portrayal of blonde women has a lengthy and problematic history. Over-sexualized and intellectually underestimated, the stereotypical idea of what it is to be blonde is demeaning, inaccurate, and ever-present in the media.

The psychosocial plague that is the “dumb blonde” trope has negatively impacted real blondes just as directly as their fictional counterparts. Not only do they have to deal with poor and degrading representation in their favorite films and shows, but blondes also face the real-life ramifications of these stereotypes. They are underestimated socially, academically, and in the workplace.

Thankfully, particularly in recent years, there have been more fair-haired fictional women who have broken this pattern, creating a shining new standard for all girls to look up to — blonde or not.

Here are some of my favorite blonde icons!

1. Buffy Anne Summers from Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Starting on a fall note, Buffy is an iconic powerhouse blonde.

With a strong sense of duty, a thoroughly calibrated moral compass, a sharp mind, and more physical capability than many of the literal monsters she is surrounded by, Buffy slays in more ways than one. She rises above the overt sexualization she faces as an attractive blonde woman and stays the course.

2. Taylor Jewel from The Summer I Turned Pretty

While she doesn’t start the series blonde, Taylor Jewel seems to grow in her empowerment the lighter her hair becomes. She is an incredible friend, with loyalty and protectiveness that often go underappreciated by those around her. She shows her intelligence time and time again by excelling in her professional aspirations: going to a good college, and landing her dream internship. She did all of this while being able to figure out the financials necessary to save her mom’s business.

In addition to being shrewd and capable, Taylor is feminine, in touch with her sexuality, and loves to have a good time. She ultimately champions the idea that blondes, and all women for that matter, need not sacrifice one part of themselves for another.

Erika Doss/Prime Video

3. Paris Geller from Gilmore Girls

Paris serves as one of the most extreme subversions of the blonde stereotype on this list.

She is intense, driven, outlandishly intelligent, and decidedly non-sexualized. Her personality is entirely based on her academic achievements and professional aspirations. Though she begins the show as an antagonistic force, she grows into an incredible friend; sweet, thoughtful, and devoted to those she cares about while remaining her ambitious and capable self.

4. Elizabeth Swann from Pirates of the Caribbean

Over the course of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Elizabeth Swann comes into her own. Having grown up sheltered and privileged, the adventure of the sea brings out her true spirit: powerful, capable, independent, and clever. She finds there is more to the world than what she was taught, taking her victimhood and rejecting the notion that it is a weakness.

Instead, she rose through the ranks from hostage to king of the pirates, the ultimate reclamation of her power and autonomy. Much like Taylor Jewel, she does all of this without losing the softer, romantic side of herself, becoming more empowered and emboldened in her relationships once she finds and expresses her inner power.

5. Rapunzel fromTangled

The blonde to end the list is none other than the Disney cartoon adaptation of Rapunzel, as she is my personal favorite princess. She has a similar character arc to Elizabeth Swann, having grown up in the sheltered confines of her tower. Despite her sheltered upbringing, Rapunzel has an indomitable spirit. She is creative, witty and motivated to expand her horizons despite the oppression she has faced her entire life. Rapunzel protects herself without becoming jaded to the world, showing young women (of any hair color and background) that you can be both capable and ebullient.

The plight of the blonde serves as a microcosm of the unfair, unfounded, and oppressive standards the media has held women to throughout history.

However, characters such as those listed above are allowing for a paradigm shift, breaking conventions and ushering in a new era of characterization.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook , follow us on Instagram , check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!