This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is no secret that I’m a fan of movie musicals, and with the recent Wicked movies and the Tangled (2028) live-action reboot in the works, musical theater fans have been quite spoiled.

However, one underrated project in particular that I’m excited about is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial follow-up to tick, tick…BOOM!: an adaptation of Dave Malloy’s literal and metaphorical underground musical, Octet.

I would be shocked if any average musical theater fans were familiar with this show. Even upon hearing the music they might be a little put off.

Octet follows individuals in a recovery group who have various addictions to their phones, whether it be related to games, social media, or dating apps. The musical style is that of Gregorian chant (a cappella and strong harmonies), and all of the characters represent a Major Arcana card in a tarot deck.

This upcoming movie has one of the most impressive cast lineups I’ve ever seen. The film will include Philippa Soo and Jonathan Groff, both of whom are Hamilton alumni with many other impressive performances under their belts.

Additionally, Gaten Matarazzo and Rachel Zegler have a healthy mix of musical theater and cinematic performances, while Amanda Seyfried has proven time and time again that she has an incredible voice onscreen in various movie musicals.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, best known lately for Abbott Elementary, was the original Deena in the Dreamgirls musical, so she’s more than qualified. While Tramell Tillman is known mainly for Severance, he also has a lengthy theater background. Paul Jordan Jansen is the least known of these performers; however, he was in the critically acclaimed Sweeney Todd revival in 2023.

There’s a lot of talent behind the camera as well. Aside from Miranda, Dave Malloy is involved with production in addition to being the original composer and lyricist of the music. He gained acclaim for Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, an adaptation of a segment of War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy, and recently adapted Black Swan for the stage in Boston this past summer.

Most of my excitement for this movie comes from my love for tick, tick…BOOM! and how well that film was crafted. It paid respect to Jonathan Larson and Stephen Sondheim (Miranda’s inspirations and fellow theater greats), had visually creative musical numbers, and helped Andrew Garfield earn another Oscar nomination, despite his lack of a musical background.

The music in Octet scratches a particular itch in my brain and I hope Miranda will successfully navigate any staging restrictions, since the whole show takes place in a church basement rehab. There are many opportunities for cool visuals and choreography that weren’t in the original production.

While he’s only done one movie musical, Miranda’s directorial abilities have proven to be stronger than those of another, more famous director lately, Jon Chu. Unlike Chu’s outings with Wicked and In the Heights, Miranda picks more grounded movies, which doesn’t mean the color palette has to be extremely bright, and the musical numbers don’t have to go all-out.

No release date has been announced for this film, but it wrapped earlier this year, and I will be sitting in the front row when it’s out in theaters.

Octet has all the star power and story to be one of the movie musical greats

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