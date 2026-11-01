Bliley’s Blockbusters: Top 10 Underrated Movies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I bring up a lot of films in conversations; most of them are the critically acclaimed, popular picks. However, once in a blue moon, I’ll mention a movie many people haven’t heard of or seen. Bearing this in mind, I figured I’d highlight some of my all-time favorites that often get overlooked or aren’t as well-known!

That Thing You Do!

If you’ve never heard of the fictional band the Oneders (or Wonders), or their even more fictitious counterparts Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters, you’ve missed out on That Thing You Do, Tom Hanks’ directorial debut about a 60s band and their journey as one-hit wonders. The movie is extremely cheesy, with very little plot or stakes, but the 60s vibes are immaculate, and it’s a feel-good movie. Even better, the titular song itself is great and catchy, and it’s even better with the faster tempo.

Emma (2020)

I’m not usually one for period pieces, but this adaptation of one of Jane Austen’s most popular stories gets a free pass from me. Emma (aka the basis for Clueless) tells the tale of Emma Woodhouse, a rich only child who decides to play matchmaker in her small English town. Funny and filled with pastels, Emma (2020) is a quirky little love story with some underrated performances from big names (Anya Taylor-Joy, Mia Goth, Josh O’Connor). It’s like Clueless, but just a tad more proper! Nikola Majksner

The Fear Street Trilogy

I’ll be forever grateful to my roommate for showing me this Netflix horror trilogy that works in reverse. Fear Street 1994, based on an R. L. Stine book series with the same name, spotlights a town cursed due to a mistrial of a witch centuries prior. While the film isn’t super special or groundbreaking, it’s a fun horror romp with some interesting lore and some really interesting kills! It’s also very cool to uncover more information as the story goes further back in time, from 1994 to 1978 to 1666.

See How They Run

The quietest movie with some pretty big names, See How They Run is a quirky, Wes Anderson-esque murder mystery that takes place during a production of The Mousetrap — Agatha Christie’s play in the 1950s (that’s still running today). There’s not much to it really, just a smart murder mystery with the star power of Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, and Adrian Brody, just to name a few. It’s campy, aesthetic, and a good time!

CODA

CODA won Best Picture at the Academy Awards, yet I feel like nobody talks about it as much as it deserves. CODA, which stands for Child of Deaf Adults, follows Ruby, a high school senior who finds a love for singing despite her deaf family members not understanding and connecting with her passion. While I didn’t consider it thought-provoking, CODA is a heartwarming movie filled with incredible performances and some great songs. Emilia Jones’ cover of Both Sides Now is the only version I accept. It’s a sweet and short watch that will have you tearing up (happily) by the end. Photo by Matthias Wagner from Unsplash

Stories We Tell

I always forget how much I love documentaries until I watch them, and I’ll forever be grateful that I had to watch this for class. Stories We Tell is an autobiographical film by Sarah Polley (who made one of my recent favorites, Women Talking) that shares her journey of discovering the truth about her family history, shown mainly through interviews with her siblings and “home-video footage.” Stories is a real slow-burn documentary, but you can really feel how personal it is for all the interviewees, particularly Polley’s father, who narrates. In the end, it’s a feel-good and fascinating documentary about a complex family dynamic that I encourage everyone else to check out.

Palm Springs

Quite possibly the best and smartest rom-com of recent years, Palm Springs is a spin on the Groundhog Day formula, featuring Nyles and Sarah who are stuck in a time loop at a wedding while simultaneously being on the brink of emotional fallout. It’s a colorful, heartfelt, hilarious movie led by Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti about finding meaning in human connection when life at its core seems ultimately meaningless. There are great gags, good feels, and J.K. Simmons running around trying to shoot everyone — what’s not to love? Photo by Douglas Bagg from Unsplash

The Italian Job (2003)

One thing about me is I love a good action/heist movie — something with relatively low but suspenseful stakes and creative scheming. While most people tend to recommend the Mission: Impossible series or Ocean’s 11, I would also consider this remake of a British film about a crew of thieves trying to steal gold back from a man who screwed them over. Even though it’s not the smartest, The Italian Job is chock full of great action set pieces and some smart codebreaking, all culminating in a really epic car chase involving multicolored Mini Coopers. It’s just a fun time. Nothing much else to it, really!

Parenthood

I love a movie with multiple, interwoven stories happening at once. Think Crazy, Stupid, Love, Love Actually, or this Steve Martin-led family comedy about a large family whose individual families have all sorts of crazy issues happening. There are so many great characters and little scenes and moments that give the audience a glimpse into their lives, and it’s just very sweet and wholesome. I wish we could get more movies like this now! Bewakoof.com Official | Unsplash

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