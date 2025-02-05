Bliley’s Blockbusters: Top 10 TV Shows Of All Time

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While I primarily write about movies, I am equally passionate about TV shows. I figured now was the perfect time to share some of my favorite series to give a wider glimpse into who I am as an avid movie and television fan. So, starting from the bottom of the list and working toward my all-time favorite, here are my top TV shows of all time!

Once Upon a Time (2011-2018)

Photo by Evangelina Silina from Unsplash I couldn’t have a list completely devoid of Sebastian Stan (for a few episodes)! Once Upon a Time is a fun show, dealing with fairytale characters cursed to live in the real world (the adorably named Storybrooke, Maine). It’s nothing super deep, but it’s got some cool storylines, entertaining episodes, and pretty great characters to make for a good watch.

The Umbrella Academy (2019-2024)

Photo by Luke Dean-Weymark from Unsplash Everyone had their COVID show; almost all of mine are on here. This was the first and arguably the one I became obsessed with the most. The series follows the Hargreeves siblings, who are super-powered and spontaneously conceived, and their adventures of time travel and apocalypse prevention. With a killer soundtrack, awesome action scenes, and a nice dose of family dysfunction, it felt like a nice change of pace from what I had been watching at the time.

Julie and the Phantoms (2020)

Photo by Frame Harirak from Unsplash While all of the shows on this list ran for quite a while, this adorable Kenny Ortega musical series is only nine episodes long. Yet, it’s genuinely a brilliant series about grief. The show centers on Julie, a teenage girl scared to sing in public, who starts a band with three ghosts that magically appear in her garage. Every actor, for a show mostly geared towards children, gives it their all and has amazing singing voices—which makes for a beautiful, albeit criminally short-lived series.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

Pexels The fact that I started this show in December, am about halfway through the supernatural drama-comedy, and put it on the list, tells of how hilarious and influential it has been for me. Following the titular Slayer and her journey to stop evil creatures while grappling with growing up, I found the writing style particularly immersive. Everyone is funny while sounding true to how teenagers and adults speak. I haven’t laughed louder, cried harder, and been so impressed with a show quite like Buffy. I really could go on and on about this one, so go check it out!

Stranger Things (2016-2025)

Photo by Dan Stark from Unsplash Whenever a season of Stranger Things drops, it’s everywhere for a while and I’m right there with it. The 1980s-based horror series really is as entertaining as people say, with lovely characters, great suspense, and some super scary other-worldly creatures. It’s funny, it’s sweet, it’s sad, it’s great; if you haven’t seen Stranger Things yet, you’re missing out.

The Bear (2022-present)

Photo by Ella Olsson from Pexels The Bear feels like more than a show sometimes. It’s a big heavy journey alongside troubled characters who deal with their inner trauma combined with the stressful restaurant environment. Beautifully shot, incredibly acted, and expertly written, there’s nothing The Bear could do wrong. Oh, except that it’s NOT a comedy! It has its funny moments, don’t get me wrong, but don’t let them fool you into thinking this show is a fun time.

Twin Peaks (1990-1992, 2017)

Molly Peach / Her Campus Almost every show on this list can be traced back to or has admitted to being inspired by Twin Peaks. It’s a show that feels so other-worldly and unique that, while its influence and existence echo in TV history over the years, I don’t think it can ever be replicated. The late, great David Lynch’s magnum opus masterfully combines multiple genres, making for a gorgeous, eccentric, surreal, and often horrifying viewing experience. Trying to explain what it’s about wouldn’t do it justice; check it out for yourself!

Severance (2022-present)

Photo by Elisa Ventur from Unsplash Remember what I said about there being nothing quite like Twin Peaks? I feel like Severance is the only show that comes closest to matching those vibes. Ben Stiller’s thriller series asks the important question of how to best achieve the ideal work-life balance. Severance answers it with a show full of great characters, loads of twists and turns, and a crisp modernist look wrapped in a quirkiness matched by no other modern show. The second season just started, so you have plenty of time to catch up on the short (but stacked) first season to see what all the buzz is about.

Lost (2004-2010)

Photo by Douglas Bagg from Unsplash During COVID, this show gave me so much comfort—which is surprising because it’s about people surviving a plane crash on a mysterious deserted island. Lost has some of the craziest plot twists, the greatest fictional characters, and the best debates about philosophy of any show I’ve ever watched. I also had a lot of fun watching the show with my parents, who had first seen it when it was first out. I bounce back and forth between this and the top slot for my favorite show of all time, so don’t be surprised if, during a conversation with me, I say this one is my favorite!

Fargo (2014-present)